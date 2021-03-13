Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro ‘100 Million Edition’ launched with dual-tone colour

During the event marking the unveiling of the 100 Million Edition two-wheelers, Hero MotCorp stated that as part of the next five-year plan, the company will introduce over 10 products every year.

Having revealed the price of the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition just recently, Hero MotoCorp has now updated its official website with prices of the limited editions of the Splendor Plus and Passion Pro. The motorcycles are part of the manufacturer’s series of two-wheelers marking the rollout of over 10 crore units since its operations in India. The company celebrated the occasion in January with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan signing all six of the 100 Million Edition showcased during the event.

The Splendor Plus and Passion Pro 100 Million Editions both get the red and white dual-tone colour scheme as the Xtreme 160R limited edition. Besides the Xtreme 160R, Splendor Plus and Passion Pro, Glamour along with Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110 scooters will also get a limited edition. These are expected to launch soon in the coming weeks.

The new Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition has been priced at Rs 67,095 and is available in one variant. The special 100 Million Edition of the Passion Pro is priced at Rs 69,200 for the drum variant and Rs 71,400, for the disc variant.

The limited-edition Splendor Plus is powered by the same 97.2cc single-cylinder engine that makes 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm. The limited-edition Hero Passion Pro is powered by a 113cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 9 bhp and 9.89 Nm of torque. The list of features on both the bikes also remains the same.

During the event marking the unveiling of the 100 Million Edition two-wheelers, Hero MotCorp stated that as part of the next five-year plan, the company will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes, and upgrades – every year. The company also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India.

