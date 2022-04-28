Hero MotoCorp presents retro-fitted Destini 125 to Indian Army soldiers

Hero MotoCorp handed over the retro-fitted Destini 125 scooters, under the aegis of the headquarters Delhi area, to the Indian Army soldiers who were disabled while in service.

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, presented the Hero Destini 125 scooters to the Indian Army soldiers who were disabled in the line of duty. These retro-fitted gearless scooters were handed over to the soldiers under the aegis of the headquarters Delhi area to salute the exemplary grit and determination of Indian Army veterans.

Saluting the #Heroes of our nation. Honoured to extend mobility support to the Indian Army Soldiers disabled in the line of duty. Presented Hero Destini 125 retro-fitted scooters to @DIAV20 #HeroWeCare pic.twitter.com/jZV63QA2nR — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) April 27, 2022

These retro-fitted Destini 125 scooters get two auxiliary wheels at the rear which have been customized to provide a safe and convenient riding experience. Hero MotoCorp has handed over these customized scooters to the Indian Army soldiers across Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Kerala.

The company presented these customized vehicles under its flagship CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) platform, Hero We Care. Hero MotoCorp has been significantly contributing toward building a Greener, Safer, and Equitable World. It has been promoting environmental conservation, inculcating road safety practices, and empowering young girls, women, specially-abled individuals, and the underprivileged sections of society.

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – CSR and Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are honoured and delighted to partner with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans in this noble cause. As part of the initiative under our CSR platform “Hero WeCare”, we are glad to be able to extend mobility support to these Heroes. We have already handed over more than 100 such retro-fitted Destini scooters to the soldiers in various states across the country.”

