Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Hero Electric recently announced a partnership with Pathkind Diagnostics under which it will provide customised electric scooters to the latter for COVID-19 and other sample collections across India.

By:Published: July 13, 2020 6:19 PM
hero electric pathkind labs electric scootersSanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics

Hero Electric and Pathkind Diagnostics under which Hero Electric will supply to Pathkind electric scooters specifically customized for sample collection across India. The scooters have been fitted with a cargo compartment and have distinguishing ‘Pathkind’ stickers. This will allow riders to transport samples securely and also cost-effectively across Pathkind centers, the company said in a recent statement. The initiative will assist in the collection of COVID-19 samples from remotes regions at a cost much lower than public transport or a petrol-powered counterpart.

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill stated that EVs have begun tapping into and giving organizations an alternative solution for clean and efficient mobility. Electric vehicles save the environment, reduce costs while increasing the efficiency and revenue for the organizations.

The partnership between Hero Electric and Pathkind highlights the efforts towards a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment. The manufacturer is working on strengthening its B2B portfolio and bring about an eco-friendly change in the industry, along with helping organizations reap benefits of electric mobility, Gill added.

Also read: Exclusive! Hero Electric’s AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

“Having our fleet converted to electric powered two-wheelers is going to have multi-fold merits in our operations. It will greatly help riders to practice social distancing in today’s unprecedented times of Covid-19 and also increase the response time and efficiency while keeping costs under check.

This tie-up will help our customers, patients, riders and us to achieve that while keeping in check the health and hygiene aspect of everyone and in the process being eco-friendly,” Pathkind Diagnostics MD and CEO Sanjeev Vashishta said.

