Hero 100-110cc motorcycles that could have been gamechangers: Passion Pro TR, Splendor Classic and more

Hero MotoCorp will be launching their new BS-VI compliant 110cc motorcycle today. The Hero Splendor i-Smart BS-VI is likely to be priced slightly higher than the current BS-IV model. Hero though has a wide and varied history with its 100 and 110cc motorcycles. In fact, the company's first 4-stroke motorcycle was the Hero Honda CD100. This motorcycle became a legend and made Hero the household name it is now. Hero MotoCorp too, later, got out several iterations that use the same 100cc sloper engine. Ahead of another milestone for the motorcycle maker today, here is a list of the Hero MotoCorp 100-110cc motorcycles that are no longer on sale now.

Hero HF Deluxe Eco

The Hero HF Deluxe is one low cost motorcycle that is still on sale. However, a couple of months ago, the company had an Eco model that claimed to give better mileage at a slightly higher price. The Hero HF Deluxe Eco had the same sloper 97.2cc engine from the Splendor but made 8.2hp of power and 8.05Nm. The engine was coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. Hero claimed a fuel efficiency of around 80kmpl. For this, the company had added eco foils on the leg guard and gave the bike an exclusive green colour. These seemingly contributed to the enhanced mileage along with the low rolling resistance tyres. Now, have you heard something like this before? Before being discontinued, the Hero HF Deluxe Eco price in India was Rs 48,009, ex-showroom.

Hero CD Dawn

The Hero CD Dawn was the most affordable motorcycle from the manufacturer. Even after the entire (mostly) fleet moved to alloy wheels, the CD Dawn stayed true to its spoke route. The design was very basic and the instrumentation was even so. However the price of Rs 38,000 ex-showroom was what made people to go for this motorcycle. The rural audience was a fan of this bike. However, due to changing tastes, this 7.4hp/8Nm, 97cc engined motorcycle was discontinued. This was the closest one could get to a modern day CD100, for that matter.

Hero Passion Pro

The Passion series has been bringing in the moolah as a more stylish option to the Splendor. Right from 2001, the Hero Passion was one motorcycle that enjoyed a cult status. Apart from a few sticker updates, the motorcycle didn't have any changes for quite a long time. Then the Passion Pro was introduced somewhere around 2008. This was a slightly more upmarket option and boasted new stickers as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. The engine was the same 97.2cc, air-cooled unit that made 8hp and 8.05Nm. The gearbox was a 4-speed unit. One could order a front disc with this bike. Slowly, this Rs 55,000 motorcycle faded as the Passion XPro took over. Dealers tell us that they haven't received fresh stock of the new i3S-enabled motorcycle.

Hero Passion Pro TR

The Hero Passion Pro TR was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. It was the follow-up to the Impulse which was touted as the country's first affordable off-road motorcycle. However, the Passion Pro TR sales weren't encouraging enough from the beginning. The awkward looks meant that rural public stayed away from its whereas its lack of off-road ability as well as the puny 100cc engine meant that the urban population wasn't allured. An affordable low capacity motorcycle with the knuckle bars, a cross brace, a beak that also doubled as a protective unit and metal shields helped formulate its looks. The Passion Pro TR met an untimely fate and was discontinued within two years of launch. Its last known price was Rs 54,000, ex-showroom.

Hero Splendor Classic

This was another motorcycle that was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. The Hero Splendor Pro Classic was a cafe racer spin off on the ever-dependable Splendor. Seemed like a good idea. Except that the audience wasn't ready for this motorcycle in the least. It was a thingamabob for Hero as much as the Passion Pro TR. The engine ran the same tune as the regular Splendor. Hero though had given it a single piece seat, a 3-piece mimicking handlebar, brushed aluminium meters and rounded mirrors. This Hero motorcycle was surprisingly fun-to-ride too. The drum brakes that it came with were strong enough to slowdown the motorcycle without any drama. Unfortunately, Hero has ended sales of this Rs 48,000, ex-showroom, motorcycle in the Indian market. The Nepal market though still gets it.

Can we safely say that these motorcycles were perhaps a bit ahead of times?