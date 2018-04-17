Harley-Davidson to celebrate 115th anniversary with huge party in July 2018: Here’s how one can join it even without a Harley

Harley-Davidson will be marking its 115th anniversary this year, for which two flagship events have been planned. The massive parties thrown by Harley-Davidson will be a celebration of riders, and the brand emphasises that it means 'all riders - everyone who remembers the freedom they felt the first time they took off pedaling down the street on two wheels.' More interestingly, Harley is inviting those who haven't started riding yet and be inspired by the riders around them. And of course, all motorcyclists, on any bike are welcome - 'the flat track racers, the Saturday night cruisers, the drag racers, the club members, the garage customisers and the mile-eating road warriors.'

The first of the two Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary parties will be held in Prague starting 5 July to 8 July 2018 and then again in Milwaukee over the Labor Day weekend, i.e. 30 August - 3 September.

Harley-Davidson is expecting over 100,000 visitors during the four-day event in the Czech Republic. The celebration crowns a portfolio of large-scale events managed and delivered by Harley-Davidson throughout Europe - including European Bike Week in Austria where over 120,000 people celebrate motorcycling and music over a week in September.

Head to Harley-Davidson's official website for tickets to the 115th Anniversary celebrations in Prague; a Rally Pack with limited edition content can also be ordered.

The Jeep brand – a key partner and official sponsor of major Harley-Davidson events – will be in attendance throughout the 115th Anniversary in Prague, offering the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the iconic brand’s products. The Jeep Lounge will also feature a large range of Jeep merchandise to purchase.

Jarda Vavrina, Harley-Davidson Praha, Managing Director is looking forward to the event: “With Harley-Davidson Club Prague dating back to 1928, we have travelled many miles with H-D over many years. The 115th Anniversary in Prague will be so special in 2018, and we look forward to welcoming everybody to our city which is thanks to its history, culture and unique panoramas is a truly world-class tourist destination.”