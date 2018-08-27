Harley-Davidson teams up with three breweries for special 115th anniversary beer

Harley-Davidson is marking its 115th anniversary this year and while the celebrations have been going strong with one big party organised in Prague from 5 July to 8 July, another one is to be held on the more familiar turf of Milwaukee. It will be held during the Labour Day which is 30 August to 3 September. To make the celebrations a tad more special Harley-Davidson has teamed up three Milwaukee breweries for a limited-edition beverage. Good City Brewing, Third Space Brewing, and Milwaukee Brewing Co. have collaborated on the lager, which uses all-Wisconsin malts.

As expectations climb high when a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle is set to be rolled out, fans are eager to find out what the Harley beer will be like. According to Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Harley beer will be “probably more fruit-forward than a lager lover might expect.”

Harley-Davidson's home turf in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be the perfect place for marking an anniversary, and the beer would definitely make things more interesting. “We knew we wanted something that was super balanced, drinkable. The brew team here put together a great beer,” Andy Gehl, co-founder of Third Space Brewing, said in a promotional video.

The new 4.5% Harley-Davidson anniversary beer will be available at events associated with the company's anniversary celebrations, which have been held every five years since the company's 85th anniversary in 1988. Not just at these Harley parties, the four-pack lager will also be available at bars and pubs in Milwaukee for about $7.99 to $8.99 (Rs 560 to Rs 630).

Harley-Davidson has specified that these will be open parties inviting one and all. It doesn't matter if you own a Harley or some other motorcycle, whether you a prospective buyer or a novice rider. And of course, all motorcyclists, on any bike are welcome - 'the flat track racers, the Saturday night cruisers, the drag racers, the club members, the garage customisers and the mile-eating road warriors.'