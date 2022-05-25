Greta Harper ZX Series-I e-scooter launched at Rs 39,999, but there’s a catch

The new Greta Harper ZX Series-I e-scooter has been launched in India at an effective starting price of Rs 39,999, ex-showroom. But, there’s a major catch. Read along to find out.

Greta Electric Scooters, a Gujarat-based EV startup, today announced the launch of its new e-scooter. The Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter has been launched in India at Rs 41,999, ex-showroom. The company is giving a Rs 2,000 discount as a pre-booking offer, making its effective starting price Rs 39,999, ex-showroom. But, there’s a catch in pricing.

For the base price of Rs 41,999, the company is only offering the e-scooter. One will have to pay an additional amount to select the battery of their choice along with its charger. Depending on the customer’s choice, the price of the charger will range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. The batteries that the customer can choose are mentioned below along with their prices:

V2 48v-24Ah for 60 km per charge (₹ 17,000 – ₹ 20,000)

V3 48v-30Ah for 100 km per charge (₹ 22,000 – ₹ 25,000)

V2+60v-24Ah for 60 km per charge (₹ 21,000 – ₹ 24,000)

V3+60v-30Ah for 100 km per charge (₹ 27,000 – ₹ 31,000)

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter will be offered in six colour schemes. They are – Midnight Green, Jet Black, Glossy Grey, Majestic Magenta, True Blue, and Candy White. It will be powered by a BLDC electric motor coupled with a lithium-ion battery pack as selected by the customer. The company claims that it can offer a range of up to 100 km per charge.

This electric scooter also gets three riding modes, namely Eco, City and Turbo, with varied riding ranges in each mode. In terms of features, it gets an all-LED lighting system, digital instrument cluster, reverse mode, etc. Pre-bookings for the same are open now across all Greta Experience Studios in India. The company says that the EV will be delivered to the customers within 45-75 days as per the booking sequence.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Old Scorpio Classic: Expected differences

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.