Greenvolt Mantis electric bike to launch on 22 December: Portable battery chargeable in 2.5 hours

After launching it in Ahmadabad, EV startup Greenvolt Mobility has announced that it will be launching its first ‘#Nochallan’ electric bike Mantis in major cities in India. Mantis is scheduled to be launched on 22 December 2019 in Mumbai and in Bangalore on 5 January 2020, and will also expand in Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai in January 2020.

The company has begun taking pre-bookings for Mantis for an amount of Rs 999 and they will be organising private test rides for the pre-booked customers in Mumbai and Bangalore and other cities on its launch dates.

For the pre-booked customers, Mantis is going to be priced at Rs 34,999 and after activation of dealerships, the price is going to be Rs 37,999. Greenvolt is opening studio outlets and service centres in all the select metro cities through their dealer network by February.

To ride a Mantis electric bike, one does not require a driving license, a PUC or registration. It is powered by a proprietary < 250-watt motor and controller. While Mantis has been designed and developed fully in house by Greenvolt, the removable lithium-ion battery is sourced from Waaree Energies Limited (Mumbai).

Mantis has a range of 50 km between charges and can be charged in 2.5 hours. The portable battery weighs 3.5 kg and can be charged at any domestic power socket.

Benling Kriti electric scooter review: Making sense of a low-speed scooter

“We are thrilled to expand our operations in other cities. Mantis is designed and developed to make daily commutes more convenient, affordable and eco-friendly. Customers can pre-book and be the early adopter via the company’s official website,” Sarthak Baxi, CEO, Greenvolt Mobility said.

He added, “We are planning to open 60 authorised sales and service station by June 2020 in all the major cities of India and Mantis will serve as the first step of the ladder in making electric vehicles mainstream in India”