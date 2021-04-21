Green Vehicle Rating: India’s first two-wheeler ratings based on environmental performance

The GVR website allows a buyer a model to model comparison of the vehicle, the Real Cost of Ownership, damage cost, emissions levels along with commonly sought specifications like mileage, cost, engine capacity etc.

Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), one of the leading organisations that works on creating awareness about energy efficiency as a resource, today released the Green Vehicle Rating (GVR), country’s only vehicle rating system based on environmental performance. An information tool, GVR aims to reshape consumer knowledge on vehicles and help buyers calculate its impact on a community’s health and environment.

With the launch of the industry-first tool, AEEE has set out to move the ever-growing 2 and 3 wheeler rider base towards greener options in the country. GVR also intends to help buyers identify high-performing vehicles, make informed decisions with a web-based rating system for vehicles followed by working towards increasing the demand for greener variants.

Funded by Shakti Foundation and supported by American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, the tool uses ‘Form 22’ or the ‘Road Worthiness Certificate’ mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2017 to calculate the environmental performance of the vehicle. Based on the data available in the Form 22, GVR takes a composite approach to pollutant emissions data and fuel efficiency data as reported by the auto dealers and online auto marketplaces.

“Green Vehicle Rating (GVR) takes the self-reported emissions data in Form 22 and makes it easier to understand the true impact of a vehicle on the road without getting lost in numbers. With GVR, we aim to propel towards creating a culture of energy efficiency in India by shifting this ever-growing consumer base towards cleaner modes of transportation” said Dr Satish Kumar, President and Executive Director, AEEE.

The GVR website (www.aeee.in/green-vehicle-rating/rating-result/) allows a buyer a model to model comparison of the vehicle, the Real Cost of Ownership, damage cost, emissions levels along with commonly sought specifications like mileage, cost, engine capacity etc. To help consumers assimilate the impact, these costs are represented in Rs per km terms.

As the nation moves towards reducing carbon footprint, clean mobility can help India meet its Paris Agreement commitment of reducing carbon emission intensity (emission per unit of GDP) by 33 to 35 percent of 2005 level over 15 years. 2 wheelers in India account for 61% petrol sales and over 67% households in India own 2 wheelers. In line with this, the government can use the tool to grow the share of efficient and less polluting vehicles, while moving forward on its commitment to clean mobility and adoption of EVs.

