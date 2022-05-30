Fire breaks out at Ather’s Chennai dealership: Here’s how the company responded

Ather Energy’s experience centre in Chennai caught fire on Friday. The EV maker thoroughly investigated the incident and shared a detailed explanation the very next day. Here’s what it said!

In the last few months, multiple electric scooters caught fire in India raising questions over their battery’s safety and quality standards. The newest addition to the list came on Friday when a fire broke out at EV start-up Ather Energy’s experience centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, unlike other incidents, Ather was quick to respond and shared an official statement on Twitter almost instantly.

On Friday night (May 27, 2022), Ather Energy tweeted, “Before you hear it from others, there has been a minor fire incident at our premises in Chennai. While some property and scooters got affected, thankfully all employees are safe and things are under control. The experience centre will be operational shortly.”

But, that’s not all. The company thoroughly investigated the matter and shared a detailed explanation the very next day (May 28, 2022). Here’s what the company said about the incident on its social media handles:

Here’s an update on yesterday’s incident in Chennai pic.twitter.com/OcHN3avo5F — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) May 28, 2022

According to Ather Energy, the electric scooter that caught fire was a damaged unit which was brought to the service centre after an accident. The e-scooter’s top casing of the battery pack was already cracked. Upon high-pressure water wash, the water went inside, causing an internal short-circuiting of the cells within the battery pack, leading to a thermal runaway event.

Ather says that this incident is extremely rare in nature and they have observed it for the first time in 150 million kms of riding. The company said that no other vehicles in the premises were damaged. Moreover, as a preventive measure, Ather claims that they are increasing the number of pre-checks for vehicles that will be brought to the service centre after an accident.

