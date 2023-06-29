e-Sprinto to open 10 electric scooter showrooms in Assam by August 2023

e-Sprinto has announced to open 10 electric scooter showrooms in Assam by August 2023. Out of the 10 planned showrooms, e-Sprinto aims to open two showrooms in Guwahati.

e-Sprinto, a Haryana-based electric two-wheeler startup, has announced some ambitious plans to expand its presence in the northeastern region of the country. The company is gearing up to open 10 showrooms across various cities in Assam by August this year. Out of the 10 planned showrooms, e-Sprinto aims to open two showrooms in Guwahati.

e-Sprinto to open 10 showrooms in Assam:

According to e-Sprinto, the 10 new showrooms in Assam are part of its strategic growth plan to establish a strong presence in key North-East markets. The company’s decision to establish a significant presence in Assam stems from the state’s increasing adoption of electric vehicles and its potential as a thriving market. By partnering with local dealerships, e-Sprinto EV aims to create business opportunities within the communities it serves.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: India launch on July 5

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Gupta, Co-Founder & Director of e-Sprinto, said “Our foray into Assam will mark a significant milestone for e-Sprinto as we set our sights on conquering the Northeast market. Assam’s growing interest in electric vehicles and its potential as a thriving market aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, performance-oriented, and sustainable electric two-wheelers.”

Watch Video | 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review:

He further added, “By bringing our cutting-edge electric two-wheelers to the region, we are empowering customers to embrace eco-friendly transportation options while also curbing harmful emissions in an ecologically sensitive zone. With each showroom, we aim to strengthen our commitment to Assam and contribute towards the state’s vision of a greener future.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.