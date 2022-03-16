Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss special edition launched at Rs 21.30 lakh

The new Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss special edition has been launched in India at Rs 21.30 lakh, ex-showroom. This limited-edition motorcycle pays homage to Troy Bayliss, one of the most successful Ducati racers of all time.

Italian luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has today launched a special motorcycle in India, the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary model. This limited-edition motorcycle has been priced at Rs 21.30 lakh, ex-showroom. This celebratory motorcycle is characterized by a dedicated livery that recalls the Ducati 996 R on which Troy Bayliss, one of the most successful Ducati racers of all time, won his first title.

Now, 21 has been a magic number for Ducati ever since Troy sculpted it with his victories in motorcycling history. Precisely in 2021, twenty years after winning the 2001 Superbike World Championship, Ducati paid homage to the legendary career of this Australian rider by dedicating a special motorcycle to him, produced in a numbered series. It celebrates the first of the three World SBK titles won by Bayliss.

Powering the new Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss edition is a 955cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine that develops 155 hp of power at 10,750 RPM and 104 Nm of maximum torque at 9,000 RPM. While the mechanicals remains largely the same as the standard Panigale V2, this special edition motorcycle gets a new Ohlins suspension – NX30 front fork and TTX36 rear shock absorber. It is also 3 kg lighter, thanks to the adoption of a lithium-ion battery and a single-seater configuration.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary, while staying true to the Panigale V2’s roots, pays homage to the legendary Troy Bayliss with a special and distinctive livery reminiscent of Troy’s Ducati 996 R that led him to his first win. We’re elated to introduce this special motorcycle in the Indian market so that racing fans from across the country can get their hands on this unique and numbered edition of the Panigale V2.”

