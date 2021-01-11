Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers’ protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation

The NH-8 Delhi-Jaipur Highway is currently blocked at certain points with the ongoing farmers' protest. In this story, we tell you the easy alternative routes and how you can pass the blockages on a two or four-wheeler.

It’s been quite a number of days that the farmers’ protests are going on in Delhi-NCR. With no immediate solution looking in sight, the protests don’t seem to end very soon. As a part of the protests, the farmers have blocked the NH-8 Delhi-Jaipur Highway and a number of them have made temporary stays on the same. As the Jaipur-Delhi stretch is quite a busy route and becomes even busier during weekends, the life of commuters has certainly become a bit uneasy with the current situation. As we have travelled very recently on the said route, let us help you in revealing some easy detours that you can take in order to avoid the blockages and travel conveniently. So, let’s understand the exact points where the blockages are and how you can bypass them.

Delhi to Jaipur

If you are heading towards Jaipur from Delhi, you will find the first blockage a few kilometers after crossing Dharuhera. At the said point, you will see trucks lined up one after the other completing jamming the usual NH8 route as a result of which, the police are diverting the traffic towards the Rewari-Sohna road. Take the said road and after around 13 km, you will see a flyover taking which will redirect you back to NH-8. Talking of the second blockage, this one is a few km before Neemrana. This particular blockage can be crossed easily by two-wheelers as you just need to filter through the trucks, ride a few km in the service lane and then you are back on the NH-8 again without having to change your route.

For four-wheelers though, if you don’t want to get stuck in traffic and want a hassle-free commute, it is best to take the Alwar-Sariska route by taking a detour near Bhiwadi. The said route merges back into NH8 Jaipur-Delhi stretch near Shahpura. Taking the said route will demand additional travel of around 35 km and since this is not a proper national highway, it will take around 1 hour 20 minutes more than the usual route.

Jaipur to Delhi

If you are heading towards Delhi from Jaipur, you will find the first major blockage after crossing Behror. Again, the two-wheelers can cross this blockage by taking the right side service road while the four-wheelers can take the left side service road. However, doing so will take a lot of time for the latter with slow crawling traffic and hence, alternatively, you can take a detour towards the Narnaul-Behror-Alwar road from Behror. After reaching Narnaul, take a right to head straight to Rewari and then get back on the NH-8 near Dharuhera.

On the other hand, at the second blockage (near Dharuhera), the two-wheeler riders will have to take a detour just before Sukhdev Dhaba. Take a left from this point, proceed a few km on the unmetalled road and then take a right from the T-point. Proceed a few kilometers on the said road and then you are back on the NH-8 again!

Who doesn’t need to worry at all?

As one can see, all major congestion and diversion are between Behror and Dharuhera only. That said, people coming from Jaipur till Kotputli and those coming from Delhi till Manesar don’t need to worry at all.

How Royal Enfield Meteor 350’s Tripper Navigation helped?

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was our companion for this ride and with multiple diversions and detours, the tripper navigation proved to be a boon. Built in association with Google, the tripper navigation on the Meteor 350 is just sublime and shows directions just as accurately as Google Maps does on your smartphone. Even in low connectivity areas, the tripper navigation worked seamlessly and there wasn’t a single time when we felt that the unit is lagging in terms of showing the remaining distance.

While the bottom-most digits show the total remaining distance for the destination, the ones above them show the distance remaining till the next turn or deviation from the route you are on. As soon as you are approaching a turn or a deviation with 500m left, the arrow turns red from yellow in order to catch the attention of the rider. Moreover, just like Google Maps, the tripper on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 too, shows a turn with even 10 metres remaining and hence, is very well-calibrated.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350’s Tripper Navigation offers added convenience too as even when you switch off the ignition and then turn it ON, you don’t need to pair your smartphone with the bike again. As soon as you switch ON the key, the system starts to show the navigation again without you having to do anything!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.