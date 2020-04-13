BS6 TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus: Budget commuters compared in price, specs, features and more!

TVS Radeon and Hero Splendor Plus, the two popular entry-level commuters have been launched in BS6 avatars very recently. Here's how the two fare against each other on paper.

The new BS6 compliant TVS Radeon has been launched in India very recently and with the new update, the bike sees a significant price hike. With its new avatar, the Radeon continues to challenge the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus that is now also BS6 compliant. Now, with the BS6 update, both these entry-level commuters have seen a slight revision in power and torque figures along with some changes in features as well. The two motorcycles come at a similar price point and are quite popular among the masses. And that is why we put the two against against each other in this paper fight!

BS6 TVS Radeon vs BS6 Hero Splendor Plus – Engine specs and transmission

As you can see in the table, the BS6 TVS Radeon gets the advantage here as it gets a bigger displacement engine. Against a rather humble 97.2cc engine on the BS6 Hero Splendor Plus, the Radeon draws power from a 109.7cc engine and both these are now fuel-injected in order to meet the stringent emission norms. Now talking of the peak power and torque output, the Radeon takes a lead here. Not just the engine on the TVS commuter shows better numbers in terms of the engine specs, but the torque also kicks in at lower rpm (1,500 rpm earlier to be precise), all thanks to which the TVS Radeon should have a better pick than the Splendor Plus. Gearbox on both these bikes is a four-speed unit.

BS6 TVS Radeon vs BS6 Hero Splendor Plus – Cycle Parts

Both, the BS6 TVS Radeon and BS6 Hero Splendor Plus get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. In terms of braking, both, the Radeon and the Splendor Plus get a 130mm drum brake upfront as standard. However, at the rear, the Splendor Plus gets a bigger 130mm drum brake while the Radeon gets a 110mm unit. The TVS Radeon also gets an optional 240mm disc brake upfront which is not present on the Splendor Plus. While the Radeon sits on a single cradle tubular frame, the Splendor Plus is bolted on a double cradle tubular unit. Both these bikes have been fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels at both ends.

BS6 TVS Radeon vs BS6 Hero Splendor Plus – Dimensions and Weight

Now, let’s talk about the dimensions of the two entry-level commuters. The TVS Radeon is longer than the Hero Splendor Plus by 25mm while the latter is wider than the TVS commuter by 15mm. Talking of the height, the TVS Radeon stands taller with a height of 1,080mm compared to Splendor Plus’ 1,052mm height. In terms of the kerb weight, BS6 TVS Radeon is heavier than the BS6 Hero Splendor Plus by 6 kgs. The Radeon has been fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank while the Splendor Plus gets a slightly smaller 9.8-litre fuel tank.

BS6 TVS Radeon vs BS6 Hero Splendor Plus – Features

In terms of features, Hero Splendor Plus gets bits like a USB charger so that you can charge your phone on the go. Also, the bike offers a luggage rack along with alloy wheels. The Splendor Plus also features the company’s i3s technology that aims at offering better fuel efficiency. Coming to the TVS Radeon, the bike gets a side stand indicator along with an alarm which serves as an important safety feature. The bike also comes with a lady pillion handle with a hook to offer convenience to the female riders that don’t prefer to sit cross-legged. The Radeon also gets an Econometer indicator that lets the rider keep a check on the fuel efficiency. The TVS Radeon also gets a luggage rack at the rear along with alloy wheels. Moreover, while the Radeon gets an optional 240mm disc brake upfront, the Hero Splendor Plus gets a bigger 130mm rear drum unit.

BS6 TVS Radeon vs BS6 Hero Splendor Plus – Price in India and Difference

The BS6 compliant TVS Radeon is currently priced in India at Rs 58,992 for the base variant. Similarly, the base variant of the Splendor Plus is priced at Rs 59,600. That said, the Hero commuter is slightly expensive by Rs 608 for the said variants. On the other hand, the commuter of the year (special edition) variants for the TVS Radeon have been priced at Rs 61,992 for the drum and 64,992 for the disc respectively. On the other hand, the BS6 Hero Splendor Plus can be yours for the price of Rs 61,900 for self start and Rs 63,110 for the self start with i3s version. If you compare the top-end variants of both these models, here, the TVS Radeon is expensive by Rs 1,882.

