Bajaj Auto introduces ‘The North-East Tour’ for Dominar riders

Bajaj Auto has introduced the second edition of the ‘Dominar Rides’. The Dominar owners will be on ‘The North-East Tour’ covering a distance of 2,600 km in 12 days and exploring the majestic beauty of North-East India.

Bajaj Auto recently concluded the first edition of the ‘Dominar Rides’ in which the riders covered over 2,200 km from Mumbai to Rann of Kutch and back. Now, the two-wheeler maker is back with the second edition of the ‘Dominar Rides’. This time around, the Dominar owners will be on ‘The North-East Tour’ covering a distance of 2,600 km in 12 days and exploring the majestic beauty of the northeastern part of India.

The registrations for the second edition of the ‘Dominar Rides: The North-East Tour’ are now open. The 12-day ride will take place from 4th to 16th June 2022 and will have the riders cover almost 2,600 km. One can register here and the all-inclusive tour cost for the same has been set at Rs 35,000 per rider. It will be led by Sarath Shenoy, a seasoned rider with an experience of over 3 lakh km across India, Nepal & Bhutan, and Dominar’s ‘Roof of the World Odyssey’.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The ride will start at Guwahati and conclude at Tawang, traversing right from the pristine Dirang Valley and the mystical land of Menchuka to Majuli, the largest river island in the world. The riders will also transverse through the India-China border at Bum-la before the return journey to Tawang. The company says that the itinerary covers highways, long-winding roads, hairpin bends, and scenic countryside to give an unforgettable experience to Dominar riders.

Speaking about the ride, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited, said, “We are excited to begin the North Eastern leg of the Dominar Rides 2022. This will be an exhilarating experience for Dominar riders as it covers the pristine locations of North-East India, taking the mantle of active touring further. Dominar rides ensures rejuvenating experience while exploring open roads, interesting landscapes, and unique cultures.”

He further added, “The northeast region of India is blessed with rolling mountains, green valleys, lively rivers, and rich culture and heritage, which will make riding on the Dominar a memorable experience.” It is worth mentioning that Bajaj Auto recently updated the Dominar 400 for the year 2022 and it now gets factory-fitted touring accessories. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is currently priced at rs 2.22 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: 2022 Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.