2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

TVS Motor Company recently launched the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in India with several segment-first features. The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been priced from Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS Motor Company is launching back-to-back new products in India to boost its sales during the festive season. Just a few days ago, the company launched the all-new TVS Raider 125 which was followed by the launch of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125. And now, this Madras-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the updated version of the Apache RTR 160 4V. The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been recently launched in India with several segment-first features. In this story, we tell you the top five things you need to know about it.

Variants and Prices

The prices of the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start in India at Rs 1.15 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs 1.20 lakh for the top-spec model. This time around, the company has also introduced a new Special Edition variant of the motorcycle that has been priced at Rs 1.21 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Special Edition variant of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a Matte Black paint scheme, dual-tone seat, and red-coloured alloy wheels. Moreover, it gets some exclusive segment-first features too.

Updated Headlamp

With the BS6 update in late-2019, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V got a new all-LED headlamp with twin LED DRLs. However, the new headlight assembly of this naked streetfighter wasn’t liked by many, and so the company has now updated it. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a blacked-out assembly for the headlamp along with a new LED DRL in the middle that gives it a more sporty appeal.

New Features

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has always been a feature-rich motorcycle and with this latest update, it has got even better. The motorcycle now gets an updated instrument cluster with a gear-position indicator. It also gets TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system in the top-spec variant and in the Special Edition model. The Special Edition version even gets segment-first adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Riding Modes

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is still powered by the same old BS6 compliant 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. However, it now gets segment-first three riding modes. They are – Rain, Urban, and Sport. In Sport mode, the motorcycle develops 17.55 PS of power at 9250 RPM 14.73 Nm of torque at 7250 RPM. On the other hand, in Urban and Rain mode, it churns out 15.64 PS of power at 8600 RPM and 14.14 Nm of torque at 7250 RPM. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Watch Video | TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review in Hindi:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Same Hardware, New Tyre

The hardware and cycle parts of the motorcycle remain the same as before. However, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 does get a radial tyre at the rear as standard across the range, save for the base variant. For suspension duties, it gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a disc brake at the front while at the rear, one can choose between a disc and a drum unit. It gets a single-channel ABS too.

Also Read: TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.