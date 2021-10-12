2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

TVS Motor Company recently launched the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in India with several segment-first features. The updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been priced from Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:October 12, 2021 3:10 PM
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Motor Company is launching back-to-back new products in India to boost its sales during the festive season. Just a few days ago, the company launched the all-new TVS Raider 125 which was followed by the launch of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125. And now, this Madras-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the updated version of the Apache RTR 160 4V. The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been recently launched in India with several segment-first features. In this story, we tell you the top five things you need to know about it.

Variants and Prices

The prices of the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start in India at Rs 1.15 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs 1.20 lakh for the top-spec model. This time around, the company has also introduced a new Special Edition variant of the motorcycle that has been priced at Rs 1.21 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Special Edition variant of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a Matte Black paint scheme, dual-tone seat, and red-coloured alloy wheels. Moreover, it gets some exclusive segment-first features too.  

Updated Headlamp

With the BS6 update in late-2019, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V got a new all-LED headlamp with twin LED DRLs. However, the new headlight assembly of this naked streetfighter wasn’t liked by many, and so the company has now updated it. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a blacked-out assembly for the headlamp along with a new LED DRL in the middle that gives it a more sporty appeal. 

New Features

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has always been a feature-rich motorcycle and with this latest update, it has got even better. The motorcycle now gets an updated instrument cluster with a gear-position indicator. It also gets TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system in the top-spec variant and in the Special Edition model. The Special Edition version even gets segment-first adjustable brake and clutch levers.  

Riding Modes

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is still powered by the same old BS6 compliant 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. However, it now gets segment-first three riding modes. They are – Rain, Urban, and Sport. In Sport mode, the motorcycle develops 17.55 PS of power at 9250 RPM 14.73 Nm of torque at 7250 RPM. On the other hand, in Urban and Rain mode, it churns out 15.64 PS of power at 8600 RPM and 14.14 Nm of torque at 7250 RPM. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Watch Video | TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review in Hindi:

Same Hardware, New Tyre

The hardware and cycle parts of the motorcycle remain the same as before. However, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 does get a radial tyre at the rear as standard across the range, save for the base variant. For suspension duties, it gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a disc brake at the front while at the rear, one can choose between a disc and a drum unit. It gets a single-channel ABS too.

Also Read: TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs 9.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launched at Rs 9.35 lakh: Specs, features, colours

October 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering huge rebates across its line-up

October 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering huge rebates across its line-up

2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Top 7 Mahindra XUV700 features that it's 12 rivals miss out on

Top 7 Mahindra XUV700 features that it's 12 rivals miss out on

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch on 28 October: What to expect from most powerful Pulsar yet

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch on 28 October: What to expect from most powerful Pulsar yet

Mahindra XUV700 petrol and diesel variant's delivery timelines revealed: Details

Mahindra XUV700 petrol and diesel variant's delivery timelines revealed: Details

MG Astor launched at Rs 9.78 lakh: Most feature-rich compact-SUV

MG Astor launched at Rs 9.78 lakh: Most feature-rich compact-SUV

Tata Punch as safe as Nexon: Gets 5-star GNCAP safety rating

Tata Punch as safe as Nexon: Gets 5-star GNCAP safety rating