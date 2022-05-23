2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 24, 2022. Here is everything that you need to know about this flagship adventure motorcycle.

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its flagship adventure tourer, Tiger 1200, in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 24, 2022. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 made its world premiere in December 2021 and it received a major overhaul with a host of updates over its predecessor. Pre-bookings for this British two-wheeler manufacturer’s biggest and meanest adventure touring motorcycle are already open in India.

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200:

Design and Variants

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 boasts a distinctive styling. At the front, it gets a sleeker all-LED headlamp with a horizontal strip of LED DRL running in between. Being an ADV, it gets a tall visor, a muscular fuel tank, and an upswept exhaust. The new Tiger 1200 will be offered in India in four variants: Rally Pro, GT Pro, Rally Explorer, and GT Explorer.

Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Tiger 1200 will be a 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine with a T-plane firing order. This motor churns out 150 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, around 9 hp and 8 Nm more than its predecessor. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, Triumph says that the all-new Tiger 1200 is the most powerful shaft-driven adventure motorcycle.

Hardware and Features

In terms of hardware, the Triumph Tiger 1200 gets electronically-controlled Showa semi-active suspension as standard while the braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema calipers. This adventure tourer gets a 20-litre fuel tank as standard while its Explorer versions will come with a larger 30-litre fuel tank. Talking about features, it will get a new 7.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, GoPro control, and more.

Launch Date and Rivals

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 24, 2022. Upon launch, it will be the flagship adventure tourer in the company’s portfolio. The new Tiger 1200 will rival the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, etc.

