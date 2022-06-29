2022 Suzuki Katana officially teased: India launch soon [Video]

The new 2022 Suzuki Katana has been officially teased ahead of its imminent India launch. This litre-class semi-faired motorcycle will rival the likes of the BMW F 900 XR, Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, etc.

Suzuki has teased the upcoming Katana litre-class motorcycle on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent launch. While the original Katana was introduced around four decades ago, for the first time ever it will make its way to the Indian shores. The updated 2022 Suzuki Katana made its global debut at the EICMA 2021 in November last year.

Having ruled the streets and hearts of millions for over 4 decades, the epitome of fine craftsmanship is #ComingSoon to India! #SuzukiIndia #FeelTheEdge pic.twitter.com/9WX82VoPpw — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) June 27, 2022

Suzuki’s current Indian big bike portfolio includes the V-Strom 650 XT and the mighty Hayabusa. The upcoming Suzuki Katana will be positioned between these premium motorcycles. For the year 2022, Katana – which is named after a single-edged sword used by Samurai warriors, gets a host of mechanical updates and some cosmetic tweaks as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The motorcycle is offered in a new Metallic Mat Stellar Blue shade (with golden colour wheels) and Solid Iron Grey paint scheme (with red colour wheels). Powering the Suzuki Katana is a 999cc, inline-four cylinder engine that develops 150 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The updated Suzuki Katana gets a new ride-by-wire system with a host of electronic suites, including an assist & slipper clutch, a bi-directional quickshifter, a traction control system, and more. It gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Upon launch, the new Suzuki Katana will take on the likes of the BMW F 900 XR, Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.