2022 KTM 390 Adventure: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 KTM 390 Adventure has been recently launched in India at Rs 3.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this adventure tourer.

KTM India recently introduced the updated 390 Adventure in the country. The new 2022 KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India at Rs 3.35 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a bunch of cosmetic updates and some new features over its predecessor. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this adventure tourer.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure:

Design and Colours

In terms of design, while the motorcycle largely remains the same as before, it gets two new colour schemes that enhance its aesthetic appeal. The new KTM 390 Adventure is offered in KTM Factory Racing Blue and Dark Galvano Black shades. Moreover, the motorcycle gets an all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs & turn indicators. It also sports new five-spoke alloy wheels.

Engine Specifications

KTM hasn’t updated the mechanicals of the motorcycle. The new 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is powered by the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine that develops 43 hp of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets an assist & slipper clutch.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Dimensions and Capacity

Dimensions KTM 390 Adventure Length 2154 mm Width 900 mm Height 1400 mm Wheelbase 1430 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Seat Height 855 mm Kerb Weight 177 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres

Hardware and Features

The KTM 390 Adventure features USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS with a cornering function. In terms of features, this adventure tourer gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a bi-directional quick-shifter, etc. Moreover, it now features two riding modes for the traction control, namely Street and Off-road.

Price and Rivals

The new 2022 KTM 390 Adventure has been launched in India at Rs 3.35 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it costs roughly Rs 7,000 more than its predecessor. This adventure touring motorcycle rivals the likes of the BMW G 310 GS, Yezdi Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and Bajaj Dominar 400.

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes in India in May 2022: New-gen RC 390 to Tiger 1200

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.