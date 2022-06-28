2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India: Priced at Rs 7.36 lakh

The new 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

Kawasaki has introduced the updated Versys 650 in the Indian market. The new 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this middle-weight sports tourer are now open while the deliveries will also commence soon. It gets a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and even some electronic aids.

In terms of design, the new Kawasaki Versys 650 features a sharper fairing that is identical to its elder sibling, Versys 1000. The motorcycle now sports new twin LED headlamps instead of the halogen units on the previous model. It also gets updated body graphics, a four-step adjustable windscreen, ‘Kawasaki Traction Control’ (KTRC) – a two-level traction control system, and more.

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 is offered in two colour schemes. They are – Candy Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. Powering this middle-weight sports tourer is a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that churns out 65 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 61 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about features, it gets a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. For suspension duties, it sports USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at either end and it gets dual-channel ABS too. The new Kawasaki Versys 650 will rival the likes of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

