2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India: Priced at Rs 3.37 lakh

The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in India at Rs 3.37 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, the upcoming new-generation KTM RC 390, etc.

Kawasaki India has launched the updated Ninja 300 in the country. For the year 2022, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains the same as before, save for the introduction of new colour schemes and revised body graphics. In fact, at Rs 3.37 lakh, ex-showroom, even the price of this fully-faired motorcycle has remained unchanged.

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in three colour shades. They are – Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony. While the Lime Green and Candy Lime Green are dual-tone colours and get updated graphics on side panels and fuel tank, the Ebony (Deep Black Colour) is a mono-tone shade and comes with green and grey coloured strips on the body panels.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 38.4 hp of maximum power at 11,000 RPM and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as well.

The Ninja 300 gets 37 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear with five-way preload adjustability. For braking duties, it gets petal disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The company hasn’t updated its feature list too. Bookings for the same are now open. Kawasaki’s most affordable motorcycle, Ninja 300, rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, the upcoming new-generation KTM RC 390, etc.

