2021 Honda Grom 125 patented in India: Navi’s return in a bigger, better avatar?

The monkey bike concept is still very much new for us Indians and if the company manages to bring the Grom 125 to India with some useable features and a high practicality quotient, we think this time the product might work in their favour. Does this also mean the return of the Navi?

By:Updated: Jan 21, 2021 11:26 AM

 

Honda Navi was quite a different looking and unique product but its positioning in the market and the failure to attract volumes led to its demise. The urge to have a quirky-looking two-wheeler especially among the youngsters wasn’t enough to keep the Honda Navi alive in the market and hence, the vehicle had to be discontinued in India. So, if you are someone who wishes that the Navi should have been on sale and are planning a purchase, well, there seems to be a piece of good news for you! The company has recently patented the 2021 Honda Grom 125 in India and even a design sketch of the same gives a fair idea of what the vehicle will look like. Now, before you get any excited, let us tell you that Honda is known to file patents but the end products sometimes come out to be something different. The most recent example is the CBF190R that actually arrived as the Hornet 2.0.

Now, this gives rise to any two of the possibilities. Just like the Scoopy that was seen testing in India a few years back but never made its presence felt in the market, the Grom 125 too might be intended just to study the market feasibility at the moment and hence, it may or may not be launched in the country. Another big possibility which we would like to get turned into reality is that Honda might be working on a bigger and better version of the Honda Navi.

The monkey bike concept is still very much new for us Indians and if the company manages to bring the Grom 125 to India with some useable features and a high practicality quotient, we think this time the product might work in their favour. Also, the pricing should be competitive enough to draw anyone towards this segment.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top 5 facts about 'The Beast' presidential car as Joe Biden takes oath as the 46th US President

Top 5 facts about 'The Beast' presidential car as Joe Biden takes oath as the 46th US President

World's largest scooter factory will also be India's most advanced: Ola-Siemens join hands

World's largest scooter factory will also be India's most advanced: Ola-Siemens join hands

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in India in 2020 and their market share

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in India in 2020 and their market share

TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India's only moped

TVS XL100 Winner Edition launched: New features, price of India's only moped

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

FADA seeks demand-led growth-oriented budget: Highlights recommendations to revive auto industry

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Volvo S60 launched in India: Price, specs, features of improved 3 Series, A4, C-Class rival

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched with Alexa connectivity, massage seats and more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in 2021: Launch timelines for Streetfighter V4, new Monster & more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

Maruti Suzuki Jimny exports begin: SUV now being made in India

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

Price hike alert! Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga costlier by this much

6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

Budget 2021 expectations (mobility & logistics): Tax incentives, EV adoption, National Logistics Policy

Budget 2021 expectations (mobility & logistics): Tax incentives, EV adoption, National Logistics Policy

Skoda Rapid Rider relaunched: Still lowest-priced sedan in segment

Skoda Rapid Rider relaunched: Still lowest-priced sedan in segment

Video: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review | New petrol engine, but something still missing

Video: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review | New petrol engine, but something still missing

Renault Kiger teased for the first time: Kia Sonet rival to unveil on 28 January

Renault Kiger teased for the first time: Kia Sonet rival to unveil on 28 January

Groupe PSA and FCA complete merger: Stellantis to offer 39 electric cars by end-2021

Groupe PSA and FCA complete merger: Stellantis to offer 39 electric cars by end-2021

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo review: Well balanced, but something missing

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo review: Well balanced, but something missing

Tata Motors bags 98 CESS-related patents in 2020, filed 80

Tata Motors bags 98 CESS-related patents in 2020, filed 80

Nahak Motors launches Made-in-India E-Cycle at Rs 27,000: Opens experience zone in Faridabad

Nahak Motors launches Made-in-India E-Cycle at Rs 27,000: Opens experience zone in Faridabad