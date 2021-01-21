2021 Honda Grom 125 patented in India: Navi’s return in a bigger, better avatar?

The monkey bike concept is still very much new for us Indians and if the company manages to bring the Grom 125 to India with some useable features and a high practicality quotient, we think this time the product might work in their favour. Does this also mean the return of the Navi?

Honda Navi was quite a different looking and unique product but its positioning in the market and the failure to attract volumes led to its demise. The urge to have a quirky-looking two-wheeler especially among the youngsters wasn’t enough to keep the Honda Navi alive in the market and hence, the vehicle had to be discontinued in India. So, if you are someone who wishes that the Navi should have been on sale and are planning a purchase, well, there seems to be a piece of good news for you! The company has recently patented the 2021 Honda Grom 125 in India and even a design sketch of the same gives a fair idea of what the vehicle will look like. Now, before you get any excited, let us tell you that Honda is known to file patents but the end products sometimes come out to be something different. The most recent example is the CBF190R that actually arrived as the Hornet 2.0.

Now, this gives rise to any two of the possibilities. Just like the Scoopy that was seen testing in India a few years back but never made its presence felt in the market, the Grom 125 too might be intended just to study the market feasibility at the moment and hence, it may or may not be launched in the country. Another big possibility which we would like to get turned into reality is that Honda might be working on a bigger and better version of the Honda Navi.

The monkey bike concept is still very much new for us Indians and if the company manages to bring the Grom 125 to India with some useable features and a high practicality quotient, we think this time the product might work in their favour. Also, the pricing should be competitive enough to draw anyone towards this segment.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

