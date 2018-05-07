2019 BMW F850GS Adventure on its way: Details on quirky-looking off-road Beemer

BMW Motorrad launched the F750GS and F850GS adventure motorcycles in India at Auto Expo 2018. Now, there are reports on the internet suggesting that the company is working on a new F850GS Adventure that will mark its presence sometime in 2019. The information got revealed in the US Environmental Protection Agency Filings. According to the document, the upcoming BMW F850GS Adventure will get the basic styling similar to that of the standard model. However, there are some subtle changes that make the adventure avatar bolder. For instance, the company's signature beak up front is longer along with sharper side panels. The spy images of the motorcycle have also been revealed, courtesy Motorcycle.com

Watch our Honda Africa Twin video review here:

The fuel tank of the motorcycle is also larger in favour of long-distance touring. The new F850 Adventure will come fitted with a bunch of off-road friendly bits like auxiliary lights, aluminum panniers and thicker skid plates. The 2019 model will also have a longer suspension travel to do the task more effectively. Powering the new 2019 BMW F850 GS Adventure will be the same 853cc, parallel twin engine that runs the standard F850GS. The said engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 93 bhp and 92 Nm. It is unclear at the moment as to how much variation will be there in these figures on the new model. Gearbox will be the same six-speed unit.

All thanks to the additional equipment, the weight of the new BMW F850GS Adventure will be significantly higher than the standard model. In order to be precise, the upcoming ADV will tip the scale at 244 kg in comparison to the standard F850GS that weighs 229 kg.

The new model is expected to make its global debut at 2018 EICMA that will be held in November this year. The bike will be put on display alongside the C400 scooter and the updated S1000RR. The new 2019 BMW F850GS Adventure will go up against the likes of the Honda Africa Twin that will also get an update for India in July this year. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days!

Image Source: Motorcycle.com