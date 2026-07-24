Latent View Analytics, an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm has appointed Sonal Ramrakhiani as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2026, as the AI and analytics company looks to strengthen its global presence and expand its AI-led business strategy.

Ramrakhiani succeeds Rajan Sethuraman, who has led the company since 2019. Following the leadership transition, Sethuraman will take on the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO for up to six months to support a smooth handover.

Ramrakhiani brings more than two decades of experience in technology and business leadership. Before joining LatentView, she headed Wipro’s Engineering Edge business in the Americas and has previously held leadership roles across the Tata Group, including serving as Chief Operating Officer and President – Sales (Automotive) at Tata Technologies.

Announcing the appointment, Venkat Viswanathan, Founder and Chairperson of LatentView Analytics, said, “Sonal’s global expertise, deep customer focus, and proven track record of scaling high-performing businesses make her uniquely qualified to lead LatentView’s next phase of growth in AI and analytics.”

He also thanked outgoing CEO Rajan Sethuraman for his contributions, noting that he played a key role in guiding the company through its IPO and the acquisition of Decision Point.

Commenting on her appointment, Ramrakhiani said, “LatentView has built a strong reputation for delivering business outcomes through data, analytics and AI. I look forward to accelerating our growth across global markets, strengthening innovation, and creating long-term value for clients, employees and shareholders.”

Sethuraman said it had been a privilege to lead the company over the past seven years and expressed confidence in the new leadership.

“LatentView is built on a strong foundation of exceptional talent, deep domain expertise and trusted client relationships. Sonal’s experience and vision make her well-suited to lead the company through its next phase of growth,” he said.

Based in the United States, Ramrakhiani is expected to lead LatentView’s expansion across North America, Europe and other key international markets while advancing the company’s AI-first strategy.