Every year, lakhs of students prepare for the Common Admission Test (CAT) hoping to secure admission into India’s top management institutes. While many join coaching institutes for conceptual clarity and mock tests, others rely on self-study. Yet, even after months of preparation, many aspirants still feel they need something more.

They want someone who can answer questions at any hour, help plan realistic study schedules, analyse mock test performance, monitor daily progress and keep them accountable throughout the preparation journey. Curious to see whether artificial intelligence could fill that gap, I decided to use ChatGPT as my personal CAT coach.

My goal wasn’t to replace coaching institutes or teachers. Instead, I wanted an assistant that remained available 24×7, understood my schedule as a working professional and helped me stay disciplined over the coming months.

The experiment eventually evolved into a structured coaching system that included long-term planning, daily progress tracking, weekly reviews, mock-test analysis and monthly report cards.

Can ChatGPT become your CAT coach? I tried it to find out

I started with a fresh ChatGPT conversation. Instead of writing a detailed instruction, I used a simple one-line prompt.

Step 1

“/God I want you to act like a CAT coach for me.”

ChatGPT immediately stepped into the role of a mentor. Instead of recommending books or coaching material, it first tried to understand my preparation.

It asked:

Which CAT attempt was I targeting?

Was I starting from scratch?

Was I a working professional or a full-time student?

How many hours could I realistically study every day?

Which section – Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) or Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) – did I find most challenging?

Rather than rushing into study plans, it first tried to understand my current situation.

Step 2

I replied with another prompt.

“I need your assistance from today for my CAT preparation. I want to start from scratch. Today is (current date) and I plan to appear for CAT in (target year). I have around (preparation duration) months available. Since I also work full-time, I need a realistic study plan. I want to share everything I’ve planned so far. Since you are my coach, I want you to be honest with me, challenge my decisions whenever required and guide me throughout the preparation.”

I also shared how I wanted to divide my preparation. Instead of treating CAT as one large syllabus, I separated it into:

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Mock Tests

Sectional Tests

Revision

Error Log

I even explained how much time I expected to spend on each section based on my strengths and weaknesses.

Step 3

Once ChatGPT understood my situation, I gave it another prompt.

“Based on the above information, prepare a month-wise CAT study plan. Also allocate time for concept learning, sectional practice, mock tests, revision and performance analysis while keeping in mind that I work full-time.”

The timetable it prepared felt different from generic online study plans. Instead of assuming I could study eight or ten hours every day, ChatGPT designed a schedule around my office timings.

Weekdays focused on shorter but consistent study sessions, while weekends were reserved for mock tests, detailed analysis and revision.

ChatGPT didn’t simply agree with every suggestion I made. Whenever I proposed changing the study schedule, it analysed whether my decision was practical. In several cases, it questioned my assumptions and suggested alternative approaches before we finalised the timetable.

One recommendation stood out. Instead of continuously learning new concepts, it suggested keeping one day every week exclusively for revision and mock-test analysis so that previously studied topics stayed fresh.

That small change made the preparation feel far more structured than simply completing one topic after another.

How ChatGPT became more than just study planner

Once the timetable was ready, I wanted ChatGPT to do more than simply tell me what to study. So I gave it another instruction.

Step 4

“Now I want you to be my mentor and CAT coach till I appear for the exam. I will begin my preparation from tomorrow (date).”

That single prompt completely changed the conversation. Instead of acting like an AI chatbot that answered individual questions, ChatGPT began behaving like a mentor responsible for monitoring my preparation over the coming months.

It responded with statements such as:

“I will tell you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable.”

“I’ll help you think, not just memorize.”

“I’ll adapt the study plan whenever needed.”

It also explained what it expected from me. Rather than treating every chat as a separate conversation, it suggested building one consistent preparation framework.

It wrote:

“Here’s one thing I’d like us to create. I don’t want your preparation to feel like random chats with ChatGPT. I want us to build a system. Every section of CAT preparation should follow the same framework:

Understand the concepts.

Learn the shortcuts and techniques.

Practice sectional questions.

Analyse mistakes.

Revise regularly.

Attempt mock tests.

Review performance.

Improve weak areas.

Then move to the next topic.”

That was one of the first moments when the experience started feeling less like using AI and more like having an organised study companion.

Since I was not looking for ChatGPT to replace coaching classes, I clarified one more thing.

I told them that I wanted coaching institutes and standard study material to remain my primary learning resources. I wanted ChatGPT to act as a planner, reviewer and accountability partner instead of teaching Quant, DILR or VARC from scratch.

It accepted that role and adjusted its responses accordingly.

How ChatGPT monitored my daily preparation

Planning is easy. Following the plan every day is much harder. To make the experiment practical, I gave ChatGPT another prompt.

Step 5

“Can we prepare a study plan for tomorrow so that I don’t waste time deciding what to study?”

Instead of assigning unrealistic targets, ChatGPT broke the day into small, manageable tasks. For example, it recommended spending time revising one Quant concept, solving a limited number of DILR sets, reading an editorial for VARC practice and ending the day by analysing mistakes rather than immediately moving to new questions.

The emphasis was always on consistency rather than long study hours. The next surprise came when ChatGPT created a structured daily reporting format.

Instead of simply asking whether I had studied or not, it asked me to record details such as:

Planned study hours vs actual study hours

Topics completed

Questions attempted

Accuracy percentage

Mock test performance

Biggest learning of the day

Mistakes committed

Areas that required revision

Energy and focus levels

Targets for the next day

The reporting format made every study session measurable. Rather than ending the day with a vague feeling that I had “studied enough,” I could actually track whether I was improving.

ChatGPT also prepared a weekly review system. Every week it wanted me to answer questions such as:

How many hours did I study?

Which section improved the most?

Which section remained my weakest?

How many mock tests did I attempt?

Did my accuracy improve?

What mistakes kept repeating?

ChatGPT introduced a section called “Win of the Week.” It explained:

“Preparation for CAT is a marathon, not a sprint. Some weeks your biggest achievement won’t be a higher mock score. It may simply be staying consistent despite a busy schedule. Small wins matter because consistency compounds over time.”

That was a thoughtful addition. Most study planners focus only on scores. This one also acknowledged progress.

Monthly report cards instead of random conversations

The coaching system didn’t stop with daily and weekly tracking. ChatGPT suggested preparing a monthly performance report. Based on my daily reports and weekly reviews, it promised to analyse my preparation at the end of every month.

The report card included:

Overall consistency

Total study hours

Strongest section

Weakest section

Mock test performance

Improvement areas

Mistakes that kept repeating

Goals for the following month

It also said it would write a short “coach’s letter” every month summarising my progress and suggesting changes to the study plan whenever required.

Unlike generic motivational messages, the feedback was linked to my own preparation. If I consistently missed Quant targets, it pointed that out. If I neglected revision after mock tests, it reminded me. If I was being unrealistic about study hours, it asked me to reduce the workload instead of encouraging burnout.

Over time, the experience became much more than asking ChatGPT random questions. It evolved into a structured coaching system that planned, monitored, reviewed and adjusted my preparation based on my progress.

What worked and what didn’t

After using ChatGPT as my CAT coach, one thing became clear: AI works best when it acts as a planner, reviewer and accountability partner, not as a replacement for coaching institutes or teachers.

The biggest advantage was personalisation. Unlike generic study plans available online, every timetable, revision schedule and study target reflected my working hours and daily routine. Whenever my office schedule changed or I missed a study session, ChatGPT adjusted the plan instead of expecting me to follow a rigid timetable.

AI & Exam Prep I Used ChatGPT as My CAT Coach for a Week — Here’s What Happened A first-person experiment in using AI as a study planner, tracker and accountability partner 1 It Started With One Line The Opening Prompt “I want you to act like a CAT coach for me.” Instead of jumping to book recommendations, ChatGPT paused to understand the starting point first — attempt year, prep duration, working-professional status, daily study hours, and weakest section (QA, DILR or VARC). 1 Shared the full picture Target CAT year, months available, full-time work status, and section-wise strengths and weaknesses. 2 Split the syllabus into 7 buckets QA, DILR, VARC, Mock Tests, Sectional Tests, Revision and an Error Log — tracked separately. 2 Building a Study System, Not Just a Timetable A Schedule Built Around Office Hours Weekdays: short, consistent sessions. Weekends: mocks and revision. Rather than assuming 8–10 hours a day, the plan worked around a full-time job — and pushed back on unrealistic changes instead of simply agreeing to them. “I will tell you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. I’ll help you think, not just memorize.” — ChatGPT, in its mentor role One Framework, Every Section Understand concepts → learn shortcuts → practice sectional questions → analyse mistakes → revise → attempt mocks → review performance → improve weak areas → move on. One reserved revision day every week kept older topics fresh. 3 Daily Reports & Weekly Reviews 1 Every day was measurable Planned vs actual hours, topics completed, accuracy %, mock scores, biggest learning, mistakes, and next-day targets. 2 Every week had a checkpoint Hours studied, strongest/weakest section, mocks attempted, accuracy trend, and repeating mistakes. “Some weeks your biggest achievement won’t be a higher mock score — it may simply be staying consistent. Small wins matter because consistency compounds over time.” — ChatGPT, on the “Win of the Week” 4 Monthly Report Cards, Not Generic Pep Talks A Coach’s Letter, Every Month Consistency, strongest/weakest section, mock trends, repeating mistakes, next month’s goals The feedback was tied to actual data — if Quant targets were consistently missed, or revision was skipped after mocks, or study-hour goals were unrealistic, it said so directly instead of offering blanket encouragement. 5 What Worked — and Where It Fell Short What Worked ✓ Personalisation — every plan reflected actual working hours, adjusted the moment a session was missed ✓ 24×7 availability — late-night planning, Sunday mock analysis, instant strategy resets after a poor score ✓ Measurable daily/weekly data instead of a vague feeling of “studied enough” What Didn’t ✕ Not a substitute for concept teaching — QA, DILR and VARC still need quality material and experienced faculty ✕ Mock-test insight has limits — can’t fully replicate mentors who’ve reviewed thousands of attempts ✕ No help for GD/WAT/PI rounds — these need real, spontaneous human interaction The Verdict Yes, AI can be your CAT coach — but as a planner and accountability partner, never a replacement for teachers or coaching institutes. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Its biggest strength was availability. Whether I wanted to prepare a study plan late at night, analyse a mock test on a Sunday or rethink my preparation strategy after a poor score, ChatGPT responded instantly.

The structured daily reports and weekly reviews also made a noticeable difference. Instead of ending each day wondering whether I had studied enough, I had measurable data showing how many hours I had studied, which sections I had improved, where I was losing marks and what needed attention the next day.

The monthly report cards were another useful feature. Rather than offering generic motivational messages, ChatGPT analysed patterns in my preparation. If I kept postponing Quant practice, it pointed it out. If I spent too much time learning new concepts but ignored revision, it highlighted that as well. The experience felt less like chatting with an AI tool and more like having someone constantly monitoring my preparation.

However, the experiment also highlighted several limitations. I would not recommend using ChatGPT as the primary source for learning CAT concepts.

Quantitative Aptitude, DILR strategies and VARC techniques still require quality study material, experienced faculty, mock tests and regular practice. AI-generated explanations can sometimes oversimplify concepts or contain errors, making verification essential.

Mock tests also require human interpretation. While ChatGPT can analyse scores and identify trends, it cannot fully replicate the insights provided by experienced CAT mentors who have analysed thousands of mock performances over the years.

Another limitation is interview preparation. For students targeting top IIMs and other business schools, the admission process often includes Group Discussions (GD), Written Ability Tests (WAT) and Personal Interviews (PI). These require spontaneous communication, body language and real interactions that AI cannot fully simulate.

So, can ChatGPT become your CAT coach?

The answer, at least from my experiment, is yes, but with an important caveat. It should not replace coaching institutes, teachers or standard preparation resources.

Instead, it works best as a personal mentor that helps students stay organised, disciplined and accountable throughout their preparation.

If used correctly, ChatGPT can create realistic study plans, monitor progress, review mock test performance, identify weak areas, suggest improvements and keep students consistent over several months.

In many ways, it fills the gap between study sessions—the hours when students are planning what to do next, reviewing mistakes or struggling to stay on track.

For working professionals and self-study aspirants especially, having a 24×7 study companion that adapts to changing schedules can be genuinely useful.

The experiment showed that while AI cannot replace human teachers, it can become a valuable coaching companion: one that plans, tracks, reviews and motivates throughout the preparation journey.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on the author’s personal experience using ChatGPT as a study planning and coaching tool for CAT preparation. Financial Express Digital neither encourages nor discourages the use of artificial intelligence for CAT or any other competitive examination. Aspirants should rely on official CAT notifications, the exam pattern, standard study material, mock tests and guidance from qualified teachers or coaching institutes for conceptual learning. AI-generated responses may contain inaccuracies or outdated information and should always be independently verified before being used for academic preparation.