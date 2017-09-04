True love exists! Japan’s Princess Mako sacrifices all her royalty to marry commoner boyfriend

A controversial Japanese law forbids their female imperial family members from continuing royal status upon marriage to a “commoner” (Reuters)

In a stunning announcement, Japan’s Princess Mako told media about her decision to marry a non-royal after receiving the emperor’s approval. The decision would mean that the princess will lose her royal status. BBC reports that a controversial Japanese law forbids their female imperial family members from continuing royal status upon marriage to a “commoner”, whereas same doesn’t apply to the male members. Addressing a press conference, Princess Mako told media that she was first attracted to Kei Komuro’s “smile like the sun”. “I’ve been aware since my childhood that I would lose royal status once I married,” Princess Mako was quoted as saying in BBC report. “While I’ve worked to help the emperor and fulfil duties as a royal family member as much as I can, I’ve been cherishing my own life,” she added. The formal announcement, that stunned all, was released by Japan’s Imperial Household Agency on Sunday.

While local media also reported news of the planned engagement in May. Another fact is that the princess was not in line to the throne as a 1947 succession law states that only men from her family’s lineage can become emperor. However, she will lose the status of being a member of royal family. The groom to the pricess will be 25-year-old Kei Komuro, a law firm employee.

As per the report, the couple met five years ago while studying at the same university. Speaking to the media, Komuro described the princess as someone who quietly watched over him “like the moon”. 25 year old Mako is the eldest child of Prince Fumihito, whose official title is Prince Akishino. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reports that the wedding is expected to take place next year. The report says that announcement was originally expected in July, but was delayed due to a rain disaster hit western Japan.