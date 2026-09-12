Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens sold for $1.93 million, with the property’s connection to the US president appearing to give it an extra pull among buyers.

The Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates changed hands for almost $1.1 million more than what developer Tommy Lin paid for it last year. Lin bought the rundown property for $835,000 in 2025 and then spent more than $500,000 renovating it, according to the New York Post.

The sale brings to an end a deal that was first reported by the New York Post in July. At the time, the five-bedroom house had gone into contract, although the final sale price was not known.

A home with a presidential history

The roughly 3,100-square-foot property at 85-15 Wareham Place has a notable history that goes back to Trump’s childhood. Trump’s father, real estate developer Fred Trump, built the brick-and-stucco home in 1940. Donald Trump lived there during his earliest years, until he was around four years old. The family then moved to a larger house nearby in Jamaica Estates.

Decades later, the former Trump home became a property with a history of its own. It was sold for $2.14 million in 2017, shortly after Trump entered the White House for his first term, the New York Post reported. The house was later offered to tourists through Airbnb. Over time, however, it fell into poor condition.

From rundown property to luxury home

When Lin bought the house in 2025, it had been sitting vacant for years. A burst pipe had caused damage, while mold had also become a problem. The property had even attracted a colony of feral cats. Lin took on an extensive eight-month renovation, spending more than $500,000 to transform the interiors. The updated house now has a chef’s kitchen, herringbone floors and spa-like bathrooms.

The renovation changed the inside considerably while keeping the home’s distinctive Tudor-style exterior. The property initially returned to the market with a $2.3 million asking price. It was later taken off the market and put up for sale again at a lower price. By the time it found a buyer this summer, the asking price had fallen to just under $2 million.

Trump’s name added to the appeal

The home’s history was clearly part of its appeal. Listing agent Joe Zhu of RE/MAX Edge told the New York Post that the property attracted a significant amount of interest because Trump had lived there.

“There were quite a lot of people” interested because it was Trump’s former home, Zhu told the New York Post, adding that some saw additional historical value in owning the property. Zhu had previously said that the offer on the house was “very close” to the asking price when it went under contract in July.

The eventual $1.93 million sale price confirmed that the buyer came close to that figure. The property’s latest sale also shows how a home’s history can become part of its value. In this case, the renovated Queens residence offers modern interiors and a restored historic exterior, along with a connection to one of the most recognizable figures in American politics. For the new owner, the house is more than a five-bedroom, four-bath residence in Jamaica Estates. It is also a place where the US president spent the first years of his life.