Auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson International has committed to invest ₹11,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, with the potential to create around 7,000 jobs across design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics. An MoU to this effect was signed between the company and Guidance Tamil Nadu in London on Monday, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay, who is currently in the UK to attract investments to the state.

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Separately, EY has committed ₹1,000 crore to establish and operate Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Tamil Nadu on behalf of one of its clients. The investment is expected to create more than 2,000 high-value jobs.

Sigma Technology Group, a privately owned technology consulting company, is also expanding its presence in Tamil Nadu, further strengthening the state’s ecosystem in technology, engineering and digital services.

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The commitments span both traditional industrial strengths and emerging high-value sectors, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s ability to attract investments, generate quality employment, deepen technological capabilities and integrate the state more closely with global value chains, the Industries Department said in a release.