Russia test-fires Topol-M ballistic missile

Russia has successfully test launched a silo-based Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The simulated single-warhead, fired from the Plesetsk launch site on Monday, hit the designated target at a firing range on the Kamchatka peninsula with high precision, Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch was intended to confirm combat capabilities and reliability of Topol-M missiles, the ministry said.

The missile has a maximum range of about 11,000 km and can carry a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 550 kilotons. It can be deployed on both silo-based and mobile land-based launch platforms.