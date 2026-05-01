White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefly postponed her maternity leave after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Although she is due to give birth to her second child with husband Nicholas Riccio soon, she returned to work after just three days off to address the media. Leavitt has now officially gone back on maternity leave, with the White House saying her return date is still “to be determined.”

Anna Kelly emerges as a key stand-in

During Leavitt’s absence, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly is among several officials expected to step in. Though her appointment as the primary replacement is not confirmed, her name is widely being discussed within political circles. Kelly has already been appearing on television, including interviews on Fox News, Real America’s Voice and One America News, where she has defended the administration and pushed back against criticism.

Mixed views on her readiness

Some insiders believe Kelly still has room to grow before matching Leavitt’s presence. “Good on TV, but I wouldn’t say she could completely fill Karoline’s shoes,” an administration official told the Daily Mail. Another former Republican National Committee official said, “[Kelly] needs more polish despite being a former pageant contestant.”

Education and early life

Kelly studied Political Science at Auburn University and later earned a Master’s degree in Political Management from The George Washington University. She grew up in Fairfax, Virginia, in what she described as a “politically outspoken” family.

Speaking to the Fairfax Times during her pageant days, she said, “My generation stands in an incredible position of power.” “In today’s polarized political climate, it is our job to step up to the plate and work to ensure the government we receive is a good one. It is my goal as Miss State Fair of Virginia to show young people that, contrary to what they might believe, we do have a voice and it’s about time we used it.”

Pageant background and public speaking

Before entering politics, Kelly took part in beauty pageants and won the 2019 Miss State Fair of Virginia title. She later also won the Miss Madison contest in Wisconsin.

She used her platform to promote youth political engagement under the theme “End the Apathy Epidemic.” Kelly also showcased her singing talent during competitions, performing songs like “I Am Changing” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.”

Career in Republican communications

Kelly has worked in political communications for several years. According to her LinkedIn profile, she served as communications director for Congressman Derrick Van Orden and previously held the same role with the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

In interviews, she has described her time in the White House as fast-paced and rewarding. Speaking on The Clay Travis & Buck Saxton Show, she said, “They can try to push their fake news narrative,” she said. “But guess what? The approval is on our side…this is what the American people want.” “It is so exciting and, again, we’re winning every single day,” she said. “We’re having so much fun.”

A glimpse into her personality

Outside of politics, Kelly describes herself on Instagram as an “aspiring dog influencer.” As Leavitt steps away for maternity leave, Kelly’s role in front of the cameras is expected to increase even as questions remain about whether she can fully step into one of the administration’s most high-profile roles.