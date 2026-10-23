Canada has introduced a dedicated pathway to help more internationally trained doctors, including those from India, qualify for permanent residence. The key details are who can apply, what work experience and job-offer requirements they must meet, and how the new measures could help doctors already working in Canada.

Canada is making it easier for internationally trained doctors to obtain permanent residence, with 5,000 federal immigration spaces reserved for doctors through the Provincial Nominee Program.

The new measures also include a dedicated Express Entry category for doctors with at least one year of Canadian work experience in the past three years, and faster work permit processing for provincially nominated doctors. For Indian doctors looking to settle in Canada, the changes offer new routes to permanent residence, subject to licensing and other eligibility requirements.

Canada has outlined different permanent residence pathways for internationally trained doctors, depending on whether they have worked in the country before.

Doctors with Canadian work experience

Doctors may qualify for a dedicated Express Entry category if they have at least one year of full-time work experience as a medical doctor in Canada within the past three years and meet the eligibility requirements of one of the three Express Entry programmes. They may also qualify through general or programme-specific Express Entry draws.

Another option is the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) for doctors who have a job, a job offer or a letter of support to work in Canada. Under this route, provinces and territories have up to 5,000 federal immigration spaces reserved for doctors. Those nominated by a province or territory can qualify for expedited work permit processing, with a stated processing time of 14 days, allowing them to work while their permanent residence applications are processed.

Doctors without Canadian work experience

Internationally trained doctors who have not worked in Canada can explore several immigration routes. These include the Provincial Nominee Program, Express Entry, the Atlantic Immigration Program, the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot. The requirements vary by programme.

For example, the PNP route requires a job offer or letter of support to work as a doctor in a province or territory, while the Atlantic Immigration Program requires a job offer from a designated employer and a connection to Atlantic Canada. The rural and Francophone pilots have their own work experience or education requirements, as well as job-offer conditions.

Licensing requirement

Regardless of the immigration pathway, doctors must have their foreign credentials assessed and obtain a licence from the relevant provincial or territorial regulatory authority before practising medicine in Canada. Remember, meeting immigration requirements does not automatically grant a licence to practise.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.