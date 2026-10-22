Amid the ongoing streak of layoffs at leading US companies, American video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) has also unveiled its restructuring plan. The major changes ahead focus on job cuts, shutting down one of its popular and influential game studios altogether, cancelling certain projects, and limiting the number of large-scale games being developed.

According to the real-time layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi, more than 134,000 tech employees have been affected by job cuts across 328 tech companies this year so far. This figure now includes EA’s workforce shake-up as well.

EA shuts down game studio, cuts 400 jobs

In an email to employees, EA, the publisher behind all-time favourites like “Need for Speed,” said on Wednesday (US time) it planned to close BioWare, the developer of the “Mass Effect” game series, according to the company website. The now-cancelled game would have been the fifth in the series since 2007, the same year EA acquired BioWare.

BioWare, based in Canada, has since confirmed the development on social media, closing a legendary three-decade-old chapter.

The public response followed a report by Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the development, that indicated the company is laying off 400 employees, about 3% of its workforce. Of those affected, about 50 are reportedly from BioWare. The company will help employees affected by layoffs find other opportunities within the EA banner.

The reported layoffs at the Redwood Shores, California-based game-maker have come to light less than three months after EA was taken private in a record-setting $55 billion deal by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, private equity firm Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, an investment firm formed by Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Outlining its big-picture plan amid intensifying competition, Electronic Arts touted itself as the “number one publisher in Western HD gaming.”

Noting how players have more choice than ever “for their time and attention,” EA said some of its biggest growth opportunities were beyond the markets, platforms and business models where EA “has traditionally been the strongest.” Consequently, the game banner is pushing its team, technology and investment toward three strategic priorities: Deepen its core, Expand its reach, and Transform its business.

“What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember,” the game studio posted on social media. “These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with characters, and made these worlds your own.”

Other big changes part of Electronic Arts restructuring plan

In a memo to EA employees, Cam Weber (president and chief studios officer) and David Tinson (president and COO) said the decision had been made after a review of overall operations over the past several months.

“We’ve taken a hard look at our business, how we operate, and what it will take to lead in this next era of interactive entertainment,” the top executives said in the memo, as now seen on the EA website.

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Addressing the call to shut down BioWare after pulling the plug on a new Mass Effect game, Weber and Tinson said, “BioWare is a legendary studio that helped define the role-playing genre, and we do not take this decision lightly.”

On the ‘Lifestyle’ side, the company is pausing development on “Project Lotus” as well. Meanwhile, big changes are being made to the team behind skateboarding simulation “Skate.” which will now have “a more focussed, smaller team to deliver on a very clear roadmap,” despite execs recognising the project’s “long-term potential.”

What is moving forward at EA?

The video game giant established in its memo that it will continue developing certain high-profile games likes “Marvel’s Iron Man” and the upcoming “Star Wars Jedi” title despite narrowing its overall large-scale action-adventure game slate.

Additionally company executives hailed first-person shooting game “Battlefield 6” as a “great success.” And so, the game-maker will be moving forward with additional “Battlefield” titles in the future, while also pushing two of its studios, Respawn and DICE, to join forces for a project soon.

Electronic Arts will also continue investing “heavily” in the “Apex Legends” franchise, according to the company memo.