Artificial intelligence is reshaping the technology industry and now forward deployed engineering is emerging as a potential career opportunity for Indian engineers. A new study by Scaler and CyberMedia Research (CMR) points to growing enterprise demand for professionals who can take AI solutions from development to real-world deployment, even as the industry debates the technology’s impact on existing jobs.

‘India’s FDE Opportunity Report: The Rise of Forward Deployed Engineering: Enterprise Demand, Readiness, Compensation and Career Pathways’ is based on face-to-face interviews with more than 1,000 engineers and 200 enterprise hiring decision-makers across eight major metropolitan areas and select Tier II cities in September 2026.

The report finds that 88% of surveyed Indian enterprises expect demand for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to increase by 2030. However, only 1% of surveyed engineers currently work in explicitly designated FDE roles. The gap points to a potential new hiring opportunity, although the extent to which companies turn their expectations into actual recruitment remains uncertain.

From writing code to solving business problems

A Forward Deployed Engineer works at the intersection of software engineering, artificial intelligence and business consulting. Unlike engineers whose responsibilities may be limited to building software, FDEs work closely with customers to understand their problems, adapt technology to their requirements, integrate solutions with existing systems and ensure that products function in real-world environments.

The role has gained attention as businesses move beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence and begin incorporating it into everyday operations. Developing an AI model or a software product is only one part of the process. Companies also need professionals who can deploy these solutions, troubleshoot problems, manage integrations and ensure that the technology delivers measurable business outcomes.

The report identifies AI and generative AI customisation as the leading areas of enterprise demand, cited by 74% of respondents. Legacy and enterprise system integration followed at 63%, while 55% identified production AI operations as an area requiring FDE capabilities.

The value of the role also extends beyond developing technology. Enterprise system integration was identified by 58% of respondents as an area where FDEs could create greater value. Moving products from pilot projects to production, meeting business requirements and translating business needs into engineering solutions were each cited by 55%.

Enterprise demand could rise sharply by 2030

The report suggests that forward deployed engineering is moving beyond a specialised function. As many as 98% of surveyed enterprises believe the role will move beyond being a niche requirement.

Hiring intentions indicate that the demand could begin translating into recruitment in the near term. The study found that 60% of enterprises are hiring or planning to hire FDE or FDE-like talent within the next 12 months. This includes 13% already hiring, 30% planning to hire within six months and 17% expecting to recruit within seven to 12 months.

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Multinational companies show the strongest hiring intent, with 77% planning to hire FDEs within the next 12 months. The corresponding figures are 61% for global capability centres, 60% for information technology services providers, and 50% each for Indian-headquartered enterprises and startups or digital-native companies.

The longer-term outlook is stronger. 60% of enterprises have defined hiring intentions for the next 12 months, 76% expect the need for FDE capabilities to increase over the following 12 to 24 months. By 2030, that figure rises to 88%.

Among enterprises able to estimate future headcount requirements, 47% expect FDE teams to grow by 10% to 25%. Another 23% anticipate growth of 26% to 50%, 7% expect expansion of more than 50%. These figures represent expectations rather than confirmed hiring commitments.

The report also points to international recruitment trends. FDE job postings grew by 729% between April 2025 and April 2026, recruitment momentum increased by more than 1,000% during the January to August 2026 comparison period. Overall technology hiring grew by 13% over the corresponding period. The study cautions that global job-posting trends cannot be directly applied to India.

The opportunity is not limited to new jobs

The emerging role may create opportunities for existing employees as well as fresh recruitment. The report finds that 56% of surveyed enterprises already perform FDE-like work under other job titles, even though only 5% report dedicated FDE or Forward Deployed Solutions Engineer roles. Another 20% are considering FDE-like capabilities.

This suggests that companies may formalise responsibilities that already exist within software engineering, artificial intelligence, customer engineering and consulting teams.

The study also identifies a potential talent pool within India’s existing engineering workforce. Based on current responsibilities, customer engagement and involvement in solution development and deployment, CMR classified 30% of surveyed engineers as having high FDE-like exposure. Another 64% were classified as FDE-adjacent, while 1% worked in explicit FDE roles.

Solutions and customer engineering professionals appear particularly close to the role’s requirements. The report classified 56% of engineers in this group as highly FDE-like. The corresponding shares were 31% among software and product engineers and 21% among artificial intelligence and machine learning engineers.

The transition will require different forms of training. Software engineers may need to strengthen customer engagement and artificial intelligence integration, artificial intelligence specialists may need more experience with enterprise systems and end-to-end deployment. Professionals from solutions and customer engineering may need to build deeper technical and production engineering capabilities.