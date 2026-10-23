Bajaj General Insurance, the country’s second-largest private general insurer by premium, on Friday said its board has approved the appointment of Deepak Reddy as CEO designate, effective January 1, 2027. Reddy will take charge as managing director and Chief Executive on April 1, 2027, subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

The current MD and CEO of Bajaj General Insurance, Tapan Singhel, will continue in his role until March 31, 2027, to ensure a seamless transition, its parent Bajaj Finserv said in a release.

“Few leaders have the distinction of building an institution from the ground up. Tapan is one of them,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv. Bajaj added that from its early years as a joint venture (with Allianz) to its evolution into a wholly Bajaj-owned company, Singhel has played a defining role in shaping Bajaj General Insurance into one of India’s most trusted general insurers.

Bajaj General Insurance, formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, is a leading private general insurer and a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, a diversified financial services group. The company offers motor, health and home insurance, along with specialised products such as pet insurance, wedding insurance, event protection, cyber insurance and rural insurance. The insurer reported gross written premium (GWP) of ₹23,326 crore in FY26, an increase of 8% over the previous year.

In July, Reddy resigned as CEO and key managerial personnel of gold loan NBFC Manappuram Finance, barely a year after taking charge, citing personal and professional reasons. The Kerala-based lender had then said he would be relieved of his duties at the close of business on December 31 and remain on garden leave until then. Before joining Manappuram, Reddy spent over 17 years at Bajaj Finserv. In his most recent role within the group, he led the rural, insurance and gold loan businesses at Bajaj Finance. He has also worked with global financial services brands such as American Express and Standard Chartered Bank, as well as MIRC Electronics.