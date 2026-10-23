A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed a beauty clinic to pay Rs 1.11 lakh, excluding interest, to a woman who alleged that she suffered facial burns and skin damage after undergoing a Rs 1,100 laser hair removal session. The commission also ordered the clinic to refund the treatment fee with interest, finding deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

According to The Indian Express, the III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that cosmetic service providers must take reasonable precautions before performing procedures on the skin, including assessing a customer’s skin condition, checking for allergies and identifying potential risks.

The commission passed the order on September 30. The bench comprised president K Shivaram and members Rekha Sayannavar and Suma Anilkumar.

The commission reportedly observed that the woman had approached the clinic to improve her appearance, but the treatment allegedly resulted in visible skin damage that affected her confidence and caused considerable embarrassment, IE reported.

“The treatment which was expected to enhance her appearance thus resulted in the very…consequences which caused loss of confidence, considerable embarrassment to the complainant,” The Indian Express quoted the commission as saying.

Woman alleges burns after laser hair removal

The complaint concerned a laser hair removal session performed on April 22 on the woman’s upper lip and chin.

She alleged that the clinic failed to assess her skin adequately or conduct a sensitivity test before the procedure. She further claimed that the technician continued the treatment despite her reporting an intense burning sensation.

According to the complaint, her skin subsequently became inflamed and extremely dark, with painful wounds developing around her upper lip and chin. She described the injuries as second-degree burns.

The woman submitted photographs of the affected areas and a medical prescription in support of her complaint. The order also records that she consulted doctors at another branch of the clinic for further treatment.

She alleged that the injuries caused mental agony, embarrassment and loss of confidence, affecting her appearance and professional life.

The woman sought a refund of Rs 1,100, Rs 3 lakh as compensation for physical injury, facial disfigurement and mental agony, and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

Clinic denies deficiency in service

The beauty clinic denied allegations of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It also raised objections concerning the parties to the complaint and relied on Supreme Court decisions relating to professional negligence.

The commission recorded that the clinic’s formal written version was rejected on September 7, 2026, as it had been filed beyond the prescribed legal period, although the document remained on record.

Referring to a Supreme Court ruling on professional standards, the commission emphasised that service providers are expected to exercise reasonable skill and care while carrying out procedures.

Commission stresses skin assessment and sensitivity testing

The commission held that providers offering cosmetic treatments directly on the skin should take reasonable precautions before proceeding.

These include asking about a customer’s skin condition, allergies and previous reactions, as well as checking for possible contraindications and conducting an appropriate sensitivity test.

The commission found deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice in the circumstances of the case. It also noted that the impact of the alleged injuries extended beyond the relatively small amount paid for the procedure, affecting the woman’s appearance, confidence and professional life.

Clinic ordered to pay Rs 1.11 lakh plus interest

The commission directed the clinic to pay Rs 1,100 as a refund of the treatment fee, with interest at 9% per annum from the date of payment until realisation, Rs 1 lakh as damages for skin damage and mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The damages and litigation costs total Rs 1.10 lakh, taking the overall principal payout to Rs 1,11,100, excluding interest.

The clinic was directed to comply within 45 days. If it fails to do so, the Rs 1.10 lakh comprising damages and litigation costs will carry interest at 9% per annum from the date of the order until realisation.

Takeaway

Before undergoing laser hair removal or another cosmetic procedure, consumers should ask about skin assessment, sensitivity testing and potential side effects. They should alert the technician if they experience intense burning or unusual discomfort during treatment and seek medical advice if symptoms develop.

Receipts, photographs of any injuries, medical prescriptions and written communications with the service provider can help document a complaint if the treatment results in an adverse outcome.