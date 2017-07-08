Manchester bomber used student loan to fund terror attack, says UK Police

As per a report published in Sputnik, the bomber Salman Abedi did not act alone in the attack. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The British Police on Saturday revealed that the man responsible for carrying out the deadly attack in Manchester Arena, purchased the bomb-making materials with student loan money. As per a report published in Sputnik, the bomber Salman Abedi did not act alone in the attack. Abedi, was living off student loans reportedly, which was around thousand pounds while planning the attack. According to the authorities more arrests are possible in the case. S alman Abedi, detonated a homemade bomb in the venue foyer on Ariana Grande’s concert location, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

In the benefit concert, Grande was joined by some of the biggest names in music, including Liam Gallagher, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Around 50,000 people attended the event, which raised almost £3 million for victims.

Manchester City Council is also planning to hold an event to recognise the “great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity”. Following the benefit concert Grande released a cover of ‘Over the Rainbow’ and a re-release of her song ‘One Last Time’ for the Manchester victims.