Israel’s final election results have confirmed a hung Parliament, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s ruling alliance nor the main opposition bloc winning enough seats to form a government on its own.
The final vote count, released early Friday, showed that Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling short of the 61 seats needed for a majority. The alliance has also lost ground compared with the 64 seats it won in the 2022 election.
The main opposition alliance, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats. Two Arab parties secured a combined 19 seats, marking their strongest performance in an Israeli election.
The results have set the stage for weeks of political negotiations, with the possibility of a prolonged deadlock over who will lead the next government.
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Israel’s Central Elections Committee said the results could undergo minor corrections in the coming days before the final count is formally submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4.
Herzog will consult political party leaders and decide who has the best chance of securing enough support to form a government. According to Assaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute, Eisenkot is likely to receive the first opportunity.
Under Israeli law and past election practice, the leader who receives the most recommendations from other party leaders during consultations with the president is generally given priority.
The final seat count will be formalised on November 4. Political parties will have until November 18 to file complaints or legal challenges against the results.
A prolonged political deadlock could work in Netanyahu's favour, as he would continue as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. Analysts have warned that the result could take Israel back to the political uncertainty seen between 2019 and 2022, when the country held five elections.
The candidate selected by President Herzog will have 28 days to secure support from other parties and form a government. An additional 14 days can be requested. If the first candidate fails, Herzog can give up to two other leaders a chance. If all attempts fail, Israel could face another election
Eisenkot and his opposition alliance must decide whether to seek support from Arab parties to form a government or consider a national unity arrangement with Netanyahu. Eisenkot has not clearly committed to working with Arab parties and has said none currently meet his conditions for becoming coalition partners.
Netanyahu repeatedly raised concerns about Arab political influence during his campaign, accusing Arab voters of trying to "steal the elections". His remarks helped rally his right-wing voter base. Public opposition to working with Arab parties has also hardened since the October 7 attack.
Voter turnout in the election was the highest since 1999. The vote was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu and his government, particularly after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack and the subsequent war in Gaza.
Israel's Central Elections Committee said the final vote count could see minor corrections before being submitted to President Herzog on November 4. Political parties will have until November 18 to file complaints or legal challenges against the results.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will consult political party leaders after receiving the final election results. He will then decide who has the best chance of securing a majority. Analysts believe Eisenkot could get the first opportunity based on the support he receives from other parties.
Two Arab parties won a combined 19 seats, their highest-ever tally in an Israeli election. Their strong performance could make them important players in negotiations to form the next government, although several Jewish parties remain reluctant to work with them.
The main opposition bloc, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, secured 48 seats. Eisenkot had led several opinion polls for months and campaigned against Netanyahu, accusing him of pushing Israel towards authoritarianism and damaging its international standing.
Netanyahu's Likud party and its right-wing allies won 53 seats, eight short of the 61 needed for a majority. The alliance has lost ground from the 64 seats it secured in the 2022 election.
Israel's final election results have confirmed that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling alliance nor the opposition has secured enough seats to form a government. Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc won 53 seats, while the opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot secured 48 in the 120-member Knesset.