Israel’s final election results have confirmed a hung Parliament, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s ruling alliance nor the main opposition bloc winning enough seats to form a government on its own.

The final vote count, released early Friday, showed that Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, falling short of the 61 seats needed for a majority. The alliance has also lost ground compared with the 64 seats it won in the 2022 election.

The main opposition alliance, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats. Two Arab parties secured a combined 19 seats, marking their strongest performance in an Israeli election.

The results have set the stage for weeks of political negotiations, with the possibility of a prolonged deadlock over who will lead the next government.

Israel election 2026: Who will form the government?

Israel’s Central Elections Committee said the results could undergo minor corrections in the coming days before the final count is formally submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4.

Herzog will consult political party leaders and decide who has the best chance of securing enough support to form a government. According to Assaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute, Eisenkot is likely to receive the first opportunity.

Under Israeli law and past election practice, the leader who receives the most recommendations from other party leaders during consultations with the president is generally given priority.

The final seat count will be formalised on November 4. Political parties will have until November 18 to file complaints or legal challenges against the results.





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