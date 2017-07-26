India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Live Cricket Score: India win the toss, opt to bat first

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Virat Kohli and team with their new head coach Ravi Shastri are all set to face Rangana Herath’s men in the first Test.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Live Cricket Score: A transition is a word that is thrown around quite frequently in cricket. A top player retires, a new coach appears, a new captain is appointed, a slew of players dropped – everything snowballs into a period of transition for a team. It has become an inevitable part of any team’s growth. Surprisingly, this applies to the both India and Sri Lanka in the current series that is about to be kicked off. Virat Kohli and team with their new head coach Ravi Shastri are all set to face Rangana Herath’s men in the first Test. On one hand, where India is touring Sri Lanka after ending up standing on the podium as winners in the five-match ODI series against West Indies, the Islanders are having a tough time on and off the pitch. Sri Lanka’s head coach Graham Ford resigned from the post earlier while they lost the ODI series 2-3 to Zimbabwe which forced Angelo Mathews to step down from captaincy. The team is now under new temporary batting coach Hashan Tillakaratne. Cheteshwer Pujara, Abhinav Mukund and Wriddhiman Saha have found a place in the team, the rest being the same. KL Rahul who was to play in the first test will miss it due to viral fever. Kohli on Tuesday said,”KL (Rahul) unfortunately is down with the flu. He is a very established player for us. He has done very well in the past.” He also had a lot of good things to say about Hardik Pandya.

Pitch Condition: The pitch is a hard one with a generous covering of grass. With the ball coming on to the bat, the batsmen should be able to feast themselves, while the true bounce could be a factor the pacers would enjoy. The spinners should come into play later in the Test. Rain could play spoilsport with showers expected during the course of the Test.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Rangana Herath(c), Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep