Pune, sometime in the early 1930s. A skinny boy stands outside a billiards saloon, nose close to the glass, watching grown men lean over green baize under yellow light. He is too young to walk in. The law says so. So he waits outside, most afternoons, just to watch his uncle Ossie Massey play.

That boy was Wilson Lionel Garton-Jones. Nobody in that saloon knew it then, but they were looking at the man who would one day become the first individual world champion from independent India, in any sport.

It took him 26 years to get there. And the story of how he did it says almost as much about money, jobs and patronage as it does about talent.

A childhood without a father, and a game learned by watching

Jones was born on 2 May 1922 in ModiKhana, Pune, into an Anglo-Indian family. His biological father was Welshman, a man he barely saw growing up. His stepfather worked as an excise officer, a job that kept him constantly on the move. So it fell to his mother, his grandmother and his uncle Ossie to raise him.

He studied at Bishop High School and later at St. Vincent’s High School, though studying is a generous word for it. He was, by most accounts, an indifferent student. Hockey and cricket interested him more than textbooks. Billiards came almost by accident, through those long afternoons spent watching through glass because he was underage.

Once he was old enough to hold a cue legally, something clicked. He had a natural feel for the table, delicate control, sharp spatial sense. In a local variant called “voluntary snooker,” where an extra white ball worth 21 points sat between the pink and blue spots and could be potted again and again, Jones once put together a break of 1,526 points. That number alone tells you the kid had something rare. Then the war came.

A 14-mile bicycle ride, and hair gone grey at 20

In 1939, at just 17, Jones was pulled into War Service and put to work at a munitions plant. Every day meant a 14-mile bicycle ride to the factory. When his shift ended, he would head straight to a local table to practice. When he got moved to night shifts, he simply flipped his whole life around and trained through the day instead.

It broke his body down before it built his game up. By the time he turned 20, his hair had gone completely silver-grey. Not from age. From exhaustion. But it also gave him something few of his rivals had: the stamina to grind, and the discipline to keep showing up even when nobody was paying him to.

After the war ended, things did not get easier. The Anglo-Indian community was going through its own uncertain period as India moved toward independence, and Jones found himself out of work for a while.

In 1947, he moved to Bombay. He took a job as a Security Officer at Mazagon Docks, which he held until 1950. It paid the bills. But shift work at the docks left him little room to practice seriously.

This is where most careers like his would have quietly ended. A talented amateur, stuck in a job that had nothing to do with billiards, slowly fading out of the game.

Instead, something unusual happened. A businessman decided to bet on him.

The company that decided to fund a cue sport, decades before sponsorship was a word anyone used

R. K. Vissanji, known to people around him as “Vada Bhai,” ran the House of Vissanji, part of the larger Wallace Group. He had already founded the Bombay Billiards Association, later renamed the Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra, sometime around 1947.

Vissanji understood something simple but important. In a country with no government grants for a non-Olympic sport like billiards, no federation budgets worth speaking of, and no formal sponsorship culture at all, talent alone was not going to be enough. Somebody had to pay for it. So he hired Jones.

Think about what that actually meant, in practical terms, for a man who had spent years cycling 14 miles just to reach a factory. A guaranteed monthly salary, instead of scraping by on prize money that barely existed.

Paid leave whenever a national or international tournament came up, instead of the constant fear of losing his job every time he travelled. Access to proper tables, kept in proper condition, instead of whatever commercial saloon happened to be available that week. It is worth comparing what came before and after, because the gap is stark.

Before Vissanji, an Indian amateur cueist depended on personal savings or irregular prize money, worked rigid shifts with real risk of losing his job over travel, played on whatever tables a commercial saloon offered, funded his own foreign trips with India’s tightly restricted foreign exchange, and rarely got to test himself against the world’s best.

After Vissanji stepped in, Jones drew a steady corporate salary, received paid leave for domestic and global events, trained on private, well maintained tables, had his international travel and tournament costs backed by the company, and regularly played exhibition matches at home against visiting world class cueists like Horace Lindrum, Kingsley Kennerley, Bob Marshall, Leslie Driffield and Mohammed Lafir.

This was, in effect, one of the earliest examples of corporate sports patronage in post-independence India. Not a government scheme. Not a federation programme. One businessman, one company, betting on one man.

And the bet paid off, at least domestically. Between 1950 and 1966, Jones won the Indian National Amateur Billiards Championship 12 times. He added 5 National Snooker Championships and 11 Western India titles on top of that. At home, he was untouchable. The world stage was a different story altogether, at least at first.

Three failures, and a masterclass from the greatest player alive

His first crack at global glory came at the 1951 World Amateur Billiards Championship in London. He had never played under English conditions before, where the cloth, the humidity, even the way the ball bounced off the cushion, felt completely foreign. He finished near the bottom of the table.

There was one bright spot. His conduct on the table earned him the tournament’s Best Sportsman award. He also played an exhibition match at Buckingham Palace and performed in front of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, independent India’s first President. So even in defeat, he was quietly becoming something of a sporting ambassador for a very young nation.

The next attempt, in 1952, hurt more. It was held in Calcutta, in front of a home crowd, which somehow made it worse. Jones won just a single match in the entire tournament, against Burma’s Ameen Yunoos. His match against England’s Leslie Driffield turned into something close to a public humiliation. He lost 1,857 to 700.

Driffield strung together century breaks of 221, 220, 220, 143, 122, 107, 107, 105 and 93. Jones managed exactly one century break in reply. The scoreline tells its own story about how far he still had to go.

Then came 1954, in Sydney. Jones finished fourth in the round robin standings, still short of the title. But this trip changed him in a way no scoreboard could capture.

Walter Lindrum, widely regarded as one of the greatest billiards players who ever lived, was playing exhibition matches around Sydney to raise money for the tournament. Jones volunteered to referee and mark for those games.

It meant standing right next to greatness, match after match, watching how Lindrum controlled the cue ball, built his breaks, thought three shots ahead.

Lindrum noticed him too. He later wrote that Jones was the fastest moving amateur he had seen, quick to make decisions, quick to spot the ball, quick to get to work. From that exposure, Jones sharpened his own game, particularly his command of the top of the table technique, where the red ball is pinned near the spot so a player can return to score again and again.

Three tournaments. Three disappointments. But each one had quietly rebuilt him into a different, sharper player.

Calcutta, 1958, and a title nobody had predicted

The 1958 World Amateur Billiards Championship returned to Calcutta, staged at the Great Eastern Hotel. Jones arrived carrying the weight of three previous failed attempts. Bookmakers did not fancy him. Nobody was writing his name on the trophy. He went through the tournament unbeaten.

When he lifted that title, Wilson Jones became the first individual world champion from independent India in any sport, and the first Asian ever to win a global cue sports championship.

Think back to that skinny boy pressed against the glass outside a Pune saloon, not even allowed inside. Think about the 14-mile rides to a munitions factory, the hair turning grey at 20, the years spent guarding a dock instead of practicing his game. None of that guaranteed anything.

What actually closed the gap was a company willing to pay a man’s salary so he could chase a world title, at a time when India had no other way of funding that dream. Somebody had to risk money on a game with no crowds, no television deals, no obvious commercial upside.

Vissanji did. And in doing so, he did not just fund one man’s career. He wrote the first rough draft of a model that Indian sport would keep returning to for decades, long after Wilson Jones had put his cue away.