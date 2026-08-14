The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will bring the world’s best men’s and women’s teams together in Belgium and the Netherlands, with both tournaments being played alongside each other in August.

The men’s competition will run from August 15 to 30, while the women’s tournament will be played from August 15 to 29. Matches will be staged at the Wagener Stadion in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and the Belfius Arena in Wavre, Belgium.

India will feature in both editions. The men’s team has been drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, while the women’s team is in Pool D with China, England and South Africa.

For Indian fans, the men’s tournament carries the added attraction of an India-Pakistan clash on August 19, while the women’s team will begin its campaign against China on August 16.

Here is everything you need to know about the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, including the pools, format, India fixtures, India-Pakistan history, venues, timings and where to watch.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates and venues

The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup will be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Tournament Dates Venues Men’s Hockey World Cup August 15-30 Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen; Belfius Arena, Wavre Women’s Hockey World Cup August 15-29 Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen; Belfius Arena, Wavre

The tournament will use two venues across the two countries, giving both the men’s and women’s competitions a shared stage.

The Wagener Stadion in Amstelveen will host several matches involving India, including the men’s India-Pakistan game.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Men’s pools

The 16 men’s teams have been divided into four pools.

Pool A: Argentina, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand

Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales

India’s Pool D is one of the most closely watched groups because it brings India and Pakistan together at the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Women’s pools

The women’s tournament also features 16 teams divided into four pools.

Pool A: Australia, Chile, Japan, Netherlands

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, Scotland, United States

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, Ireland, New Zealand

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa

India will therefore face China, South Africa and England in the women’s pool stage.

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India’s Matches

Date Match Time (IST) Venue August 16 China vs India 4:30 PM Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen August 18 India vs South Africa 6:30 PM Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen August 20 India vs England 6:30 PM Wagener Stadion, Amstelveen

What is the format of the 2026 Hockey World Cup?

The 2026 edition introduces a significant change to the traditional World Cup format. Instead of moving directly from the opening pool stage into quarterfinals, the tournament uses a second phase called the crossover pools.

After the first pool stage, teams are redistributed according to their finishing positions. For the men’s tournament, the second phase consists of Pools E, F, G and H:

Pool E: First- and second-place teams from Pools A and D

First- and second-place teams from Pools A and D Pool F: First- and second-place teams from Pools B and C

First- and second-place teams from Pools B and C Pool G: Third- and fourth-place teams from Pools A and D

Third- and fourth-place teams from Pools A and D Pool H: Third- and fourth-place teams from Pools B and C

The teams then play another three matches.

The top two teams from Pools E and F advance to the semifinals. The remaining teams continue into classification matches to determine their final positions.

The women’s tournament follows the same broad structure, with the second phase determining the semifinalists and classification positions.

This means that finishing strongly in the opening pool is important, but a team cannot afford to ease off once the first phase is over.

India at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Men’s matches

India are in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales.

India’s men’s World Cup schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue August 15 India vs Wales 6:30 PM Wagener Stadion August 17 India vs England 7:30 PM Wagener Stadion August 19 Pakistan vs India 6:30 PM Wagener Stadion

The India-Pakistan match is likely to attract the greatest attention, given the history between the two teams and the rarity of their meetings at the World Cup.

India vs Pakistan: World Cup rivalry

India and Pakistan have met five times at the men’s Hockey World Cup.

India have won three of those matches, while Pakistan have won two.

Year Match Result 1971 Pakistan vs India Pakistan won 2-1 1973 India vs Pakistan India won 1-0 1975 India vs Pakistan India won 2-1 1986 Pakistan vs India Pakistan won 3-2 2010 India vs Pakistan India won 4-1

The 1975 meeting remains particularly significant because it was the only World Cup final contested between the two sides. India won 2-1.

Their last World Cup meeting came in 2010 in New Delhi, when India won 4-1. The 2026 encounter will therefore mark the first India-Pakistan World Cup meeting in 16 years.

How many Hockey World Cups have India and Pakistan won?

Pakistan remain the most successful men’s team in Hockey World Cup history, with four titles. Pakistan won the tournament in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994. India have won the men’s World Cup once, in 1975.

India, however, have a much stronger Olympic record, having won eight Olympic gold medals in men’s hockey. The Netherlands are the defending men’s champions? Wait, the supplied source identifies Germany as the defending men’s world champions from 2023, while the Netherlands are identified as the women’s defending champions from 2022.

India at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

India’s women’s team has also been placed in Pool D. They will face China, South Africa and England in the opening stage.

India’s women’s World Cup schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue August 16 China vs India 4:30 PM Wagener Stadion August 18 India vs South Africa 6:30 PM Wagener Stadion August 20 India vs England 6:30 PM Wagener Stadion

India’s campaign begins on August 16 against China before matches against South Africa and England.

The final of the women’s tournament will be played on August 29.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Full men’s schedule (All timings in IST)

August 15

04:30 PM- India vs Wales

06:30 PM- Germany vs Malaysia

10:30 PM- England vs Pakistan

12:30 AM- Belgium vs France (August 16)

August 16

03:00 PM- Australia vs Ireland

06:00 PM- Spain vs South Africa

07:30 PM- Netherlands vs New Zealand

10:30 PM- Argentina vs Japan

August 17

04:00 PM – Pakistan vs Wales

05:30 PM- France vs Malaysia

06:30 PM- India vs England

12:00 AM- Germany vs Belgium (August 18)

August 18

01:00 PM- New Zealand vs Japan

05:30 PM- Spain vs Australia

08:30 PM- Ireland vs South Africa

09:30 PM- Argentina vs Netherlands

August 19

04:00 PM- England vs Wales

06:30 PM- Pakistan vs India

08:30 PM- France vs Germany

12:00 AM- Belgium vs Malaysia (August 20)

August 20

02:30 PM- Australia vs South Africa

04:00 PM- New Zealand vs Argentina

08:30 PM- Ireland vs Spain

09:30 PM- Netherlands vs Japan

August 21

The crossover pools begin.

02:30 PM- Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C

05:30 PM- Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool B

08:30 PM- First Pool C vs Second Pool B

12:00 AM- First Pool B vs Second Pool C (August 22)

August 22

01:30 PM- Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D

04:30 PM- Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A

07:30 PM- First Pool A vs Second Pool D

10:30 PM- First Pool D vs Second Pool A

August 23

03:00 PM- Fourth Pool B vs Fourth Pool C

06:00 PM- Third Pool B vs Third Pool C

09:00 PM- First Pool B vs First Pool C

12:00 AM- Second Pool B vs Second Pool C

August 24

01:00 PM- Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D

04:00 PM- Third Pool A vs Third Pool D

06:15 PM- Second Pool A vs Second Pool D

09:30 PM- First Pool A vs First Pool D

August 28

The men’s semifinals and classification matches will be played.

01:00 PM- Third Pool G vs Third Pool H- 13th/14th place

02:30 PM- Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H- 15th/16th place

04:00 PM- Second Pool G vs Second Pool H- 11th/12th place

05:30 PM- First Pool G vs First Pool H- 9th/10th place

06:00 PM- Third Pool E vs Third Pool F- 5th/6th place

08:30 PM- Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F- 7th/8th place

09:30 PM- First Pool E vs Second Pool F- Semifinal

12:00 AM- First Pool F vs Second Pool E- Semifinal A (August 30)

August 30

05:30 PM- Bronze-medal match

08:00 PM- Final

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule (All Timings in IST)

August 15

1:30 PM IST- Australia vs Japan

3:00 PM- Germany vs Scotland

7:30 PM- Netherlands vs Chile

9:00 PM- Argentina vs USA

August 16

1:30 PM- England vs South Africa

4:30 PM- China vs India

9:00 PM- Belgium vs New Zealand

August 17

12:00 AM- Spain vs Ireland

1:00 PM- Chile vs Japan

2:30 PM- USA vs Scotland

8:30 PM- Germany vs Argentina

9:30 PM- Australia vs Netherlands

August 18

2:30 PM- New Zealand vs Ireland

4:00 PM- England vs China

6:30 PM- India vs South Africa

August 19

12:00 AM- Spain vs Belgium

1:00 PM- Chile vs Australia

2:30 PM- Argentina vs Scotland

5:30 PM- USA vs Germany

9:30 PM- Netherlands vs Japan

August 20

1:00 PM – China vs South Africa

5:30 PM- New Zealand vs Spain

6:30 PM- India vs England

August 21 onwards

The women’s competition moves into the crossover and classification phase, with teams from the opening pools redistributed according to their finishing positions.

The tournament will conclude with the third-place playoff and final on August 29.

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2026 in India?

The supplied information lists Star Sports and JioHotstar as the broadcast and streaming platforms for the men’s tournament in India.

For the women’s tournament, the supplied material does not provide a separate India-specific broadcast listing. That should be verified against the official FIH/broadcaster announcement before publication rather than assuming that the men’s rights arrangement automatically applies to the women’s tournament.

Where to watch the Hockey World Cup outside India?

Pakistan: Tapmad

Tapmad Worldwide: Watch.Hockey

Rights can vary by territory, so viewers outside the listed markets should check the local broadcaster or FIH’s official streaming platform.

Who are the defending champions?

Men: Germany- 2023 champions

Germany- 2023 champions Women: Netherlands- 2022 champions

The women’s World Cup was last held in 2022, while the men’s tournament was held in 2023. The 2026 edition brings both competitions together in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Why the 2026 Hockey World Cup is different

The 2026 edition is not simply another World Cup with a familiar pool-stage format. The introduction of crossover pools changes the way teams approach the tournament.

The opening three matches determine where each team starts in the second phase, but qualification for the semifinals depends on what happens after that. Teams competing for the title will have to maintain their form across two phases rather than peak only for a knockout quarterfinal.

For India, the men’s draw adds another layer because England, Pakistan and Wales all stand between the team and a strong start. The women’s side faces a different challenge in China, South Africa and England.

With both tournaments being played in the same two countries and during the same period, the 2026 edition also offers hockey a rare opportunity to build a larger global audience around the men’s and women’s games together.