India’s percentage points (PCT) improved from 48.14 to 53.33 following their fifth win in 10 Tests in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. They now have 64 points from 10 matches, with five wins, four defeats and one draw.

Australia continue to lead the table with a 77.77 PCT, followed by South Africa (75.00), New Zealand (72.22) and Bangladesh (66.67). Sri Lanka remained sixth, but their PCT dropped to 33.33 after their second defeat in five Tests.

ICC WTC Points Table 2025-27

Rank Team P W L D Points PCT 1 Australia 9 7 2 0 84 77.77 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 28 66.67 5 India 10 5 4 1 64 53.33 6 Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 20 33.33 7 England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 16 22.22 9 West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83

India’s WTC position after Galle win

India’s victory was particularly important because it came in their first WTC assignment since their 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa in November 2025. The five-match Test series against England earlier in the cycle had left India with a mixed record, and the Galle victory gives Shubman Gill’s side some momentum as they look to climb into the top four.

India have one more Test against Sri Lanka, before a two-Test series in New Zealand. Their WTC 2025-27 campaign will then conclude with a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home next year.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2025-27

Rank Team P W L D NR Deducted Points PCT 1 Australia 9 7 2 0 0 0 84 77.77 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 0 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 0 0 28 66.67 5 India 10 5 4 1 0 0 64 53.33 6 Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 0 0 20 33.33 7 England 13 4 8 1 0 14 38 24.36 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 8 16 22.22 9 West Indies 12 2 8 2 0 2 30 20.83

How India beat Sri Lanka in Galle

The first Test was heavily affected by rain, but India still managed to force a result inside five days. Gill won the toss and elected to bat on a slow Galle surface. Devdutt Padikkal produced his maiden Test century, scoring 167, as India posted 462 in their first innings.

Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 284, giving India a sizeable 178-run first-innings lead. India’s second innings was much shorter and more aggressive. With the lead already substantial, the visitors were bowled out inside 50 overs, but Rishabh Pant’s quickfire 66 off 69 balls helped India set Sri Lanka a target of 372.

Pant’s innings also carried a record of its own. He became the fastest batter in Test history to reach 100 sixes, underlining the attacking approach that has become a defining feature of his Test career. Sri Lanka’s chase ultimately fell short as India’s bowling attack led by Manav Suthar’s 6 wickts closed out a 165-run victory on the final day. The result gives India four points towards the WTC table.