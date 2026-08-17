The BWF World Championships are back in India for the first time since 2009, with the world’s best badminton players set to compete in New Delhi from August 17 to 23.

The 2026 edition of the tournament is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with Indian stars including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty among the players expected to draw large crowds.

For fans planning to attend the tournament, here is everything you need to know about BWF World Championships 2026 tickets, prices, booking, session timings, venue and match-day entry.

BWF World Championships 2026: Where to buy tickets?

Tickets for the BWF World Championships 2026 are being sold through BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the tournament. Fans can use the BookMyShow app or website to select the relevant match day, session and seating category.

The tournament has been divided into morning and evening sessions, giving spectators the option of attending specific blocks of matches rather than having to buy access for the entire day.

BWF World Championships 2026 ticket prices

Ticket prices start at ₹499, with multiple categories available depending on the seating location and match session.

Ticket category Price Early Bird ₹499 Standard ₹899-₹1,499 Mid-tier/Courtside ₹2,200-₹3,500 Premium/VIP ₹5,500

The ₹499 entry point is aimed at fans looking for an affordable way to watch the championships, particularly during the early rounds. Premium categories offer better views of the court and are aimed at spectators looking for a more premium match-day experience.

How to book BWF World Championships 2026 tickets online?

Fans can follow these steps to book their tickets:

Step 1: Open the BookMyShow app or website.

Step 2: Select New Delhi as the location.

Step 3: Search for BWF World Championships 2026.

Step 4: Select the date on which you want to attend the tournament.

Step 5: Choose the session, morning or evening, depending on the matches you want to watch.

Step 6: Select your preferred seating category.

Step 7: Complete the payment using the available payment options.

Step 8: Keep the digital ticket or M-ticket with the QR code ready for entry at the stadium.

Fans should check the availability of seats for their preferred session before making plans, particularly for the later rounds when demand is expected to be higher.

BWF World Championships 2026: Venue

The tournament is being staged at the:

Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

The venue has previously hosted major international sporting events and is one of India’s best-known indoor sports facilities.

For fans attending the tournament, the stadium’s location in central Delhi also makes it accessible from different parts of the National Capital Region.

BWF World Championships 2026: Dates

The tournament runs from August 17 to August 23, 2026. The competition progresses from the opening rounds to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals during the week.

The final weekend is expected to be the biggest draw for spectators, with the men’s and women’s singles titles as well as the doubles championships decided towards the end of the tournament.

BWF World Championships 2026: What can fans watch?

The tournament features the world’s leading players across five events:

Men’s singles

Women’s singles

Men’s doubles

Women’s doubles

Mixed doubles

For Indian fans, the tournament offers the opportunity to watch several of the country’s biggest badminton names competing on home soil.

PV Sindhu is among the major attractions in women’s singles, while Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth headline India’s men’s singles contingent. In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among India’s biggest medal hopes.

BWF World Championships 2026 schedule

The BWF World Championships 2026 will be held in New Delhi from August 17 to 23, with the opening rounds beginning on August 17. All timings below are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The tournament features men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Monday, August 17

The opening day features Round of 64 matches in men’s and women’s singles, along with Round of 48 matches in all three doubles events.

Time (IST) Match Event Court 9:00 AM Gaeun Kim vs Nour Ahmed Youssri Women’s singles Court 1 9:50 AM Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting vs Polina Buhrova/Yevheniia Kantmeyr Women’s doubles Court 1 10:40 AM Hong Yang Weng vs Tanaka Yushi Men’s singles Court 1 11:30 AM Wang Zhiyi vs Beiwen Zhang Women’s singles Court 1 12:20 PM Scott Guildea/Paul Reynolds vs Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun Men’s doubles Court 1 1:10 PM Han Yue vs Kirsty Gilmour Women’s singles Court 1 2:00 PM Jonathan Dresp/Simon Krax vs Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul Men’s doubles Court 1 2:50 PM Joakim Oldorff vs Du Phat Le Men’s singles Court 1 3:40 PM Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov vs Nomura Takumi/Shimogami Yuichi Men’s doubles Court 1 4:30 PM Tressa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Paula Lopez/Lucia Rodriguez Women’s doubles Court 1 5:20 PM PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble Women’s singles Court 1 6:10 PM Shi Yuqi vs Ayush Shetty Men’s singles Court 1 7:00 PM Nikol Carulla/Carmen Maria Jimenez vs Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi Women’s doubles Court 1 7:50 PM Dumindu Abeywickrama vs Adriano Viale Men’s singles Court 1 8:40 PM Uriel Francisco Canjura vs Harry Huang Men’s singles Court 1 9:30 PM Aria Dinata vs Nhat Nguyen Men’s singles Court 1

Other courts on August 17

Court 2 begins at 9:00 AM with Dinh Hoang Nyugen/Dinh Manh Tran vs Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap in men’s doubles. The court also features An Se-young, Anders Antonsen, Mia Blichfeldt, Kodai Naraoka and Chou Tien-chen during the day.

Court 3 starts at 9:10 AM with Toma Junior Popov vs Dominik Kwinta in men’s singles. Li Shi Feng is scheduled to play Dmitriy Panarin at 2:10 PM.

Court 4 starts at 9:10 AM with Alexander Dunn/Adam Pringle vs Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn/Worrapol Thongsa-nga in men’s doubles. Yvonne Li is scheduled to face Agnes Korosi at 7:30 PM.

India players to watch on August 17

The biggest Indian attractions on the opening day include:

PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble – Women’s singles, 5:20 PM, Court 1

– Women’s singles, 5:20 PM, Court 1 Shi Yuqi vs Ayush Shetty – Men’s singles, 6:10 PM, Court 1

– Men’s singles, 6:10 PM, Court 1 Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun – Men’s doubles, 12:20 PM, Court 1

– Men’s doubles, 12:20 PM, Court 1 Tressa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Pullela – Women’s doubles, 4:30 PM, Court 1

– Women’s doubles, 4:30 PM, Court 1 Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi– Women’s doubles, 7:00 PM, Court 1

Note: Match timings are indicative and may change depending on the duration of earlier matches and any changes to the order of play.

When are India’s remaining matches?

India’s remaining schedule will depend on the draw and the progress of individual players and pairs through the knockout stages.

This means fans buying tickets for the later sessions may have the chance to see India’s leading players if they progress deep into their respective draws.

The exact match timings can also change as the tournament progresses, so spectators should check the official schedule and their ticket session details before travelling to the venue.

How many seats are available?

Around 6,000 spectator seats are being made available per session, giving fans multiple opportunities to attend the tournament. The seating structure has been designed to cater to different budgets, from affordable general admission-style options to premium categories.

What should fans carry to the stadium?

Spectators should carry their valid digital or physical ticket and a government-issued identity document if required for verification. The QR code on the M-ticket should be kept readily accessible on the phone to avoid delays at the entry gate.

Fans should also check the ticketing terms for restrictions on bags, outside food, cameras and other items before arriving at the stadium.

BWF World Championships 2026: How to watch on TV and online in India?

Fans who cannot attend the tournament in person can follow the action through the tournament’s broadcast and digital partners.

The availability of specific matches, channels and streaming platforms can vary by session and territory, so viewers should check the latest broadcaster listings before the match.

BWF World Championships 2026: Why the tournament matters for Indian fans

The return of the World Championships to India gives fans a rare chance to watch badminton’s biggest names without travelling overseas.

More importantly, the tournament comes at a time when Indian badminton has moved well beyond the success of a single generation. Sindhu’s Olympic medals, Lakshya Sen’s rise and the emergence of Satwik and Chirag have helped create a wider following for the sport.

For fans, the New Delhi championships offer seven days of international badminton at home, with tickets available across a range of price points.

BWF World Championships 2026: How to watch live on TV or stream it on smart devices

Fans in India can watch the BWF World Championships 2026 live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Select, with coverage available in both SD and HD. The tournament will also be streamed live on JioHotstar. In Malaysia, Astro will carry the tournament.

For viewers outside these markets, live coverage will be available through BWF TV, the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, as well as Olympics.com.

Note: Broadcast and streaming availability may vary by region, and geo-restrictions may apply.