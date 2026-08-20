For decades, an India-Pakistan hockey match carried a weight that had little to do with league tables or tournament permutations. The rivalry was about history, atmosphere and the possibility that, for the duration of the match, none of the wider context would matter. That is no longer quite the case.

India’s 5-3 victory over Pakistan on Wednesday at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup has added another chapter to what has become a remarkably one-sided rivalry. The result extended India’s unbeaten run against Pakistan to 23 matches, with India winning 21 and the two teams drawing twice during that stretch.

There is also an irony to the way this rivalry is remembered in India. India-Pakistan cricket continues to dominate the country’s sporting conversation, with every meeting capable of becoming a national television and digital event and generating crores of rupees in revenue. Hockey, where the rivalry was once one of the defining contests in the sport, now operates in its shadow. Yet while cricket occasionally serves a closely contested India-Pakistan sporting rivalry, hockey’s numbers tell a very different story.

The scoreline in Amstelveen could appear competitive. The numbers, however, are not. Across those 23 matches, India have scored 92 goals to Pakistan’s 33, an average of four goals per game for India compared with 1.43 for Pakistan. That is a goal difference of +59 across the period. It is a rivalry that still carries enormous emotional significance. But on the field, the balance has shifted dramatically.

A rivalry once defined by uncertainty

India and Pakistan were once among the central powers of international hockey. Their matches were rarely treated as ordinary fixtures. The rivalry grew out of an era when both teams competed regularly for major honours, with Pakistan winning three Olympic gold medals in the 1960s and 1970s and India establishing itself as the most successful team in Olympic hockey history.

That history is part of why the fixture remains different. But the modern rivalry is increasingly being defined not by how close the matches are, but by how often India win them and by the size of some of those victories.

The most striking example came at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023, when India beat Pakistan 10-2. There have been other heavy defeats. India won 7-1 and 6-1 against Pakistan during the 2017 FIH World League in London. They then repeated the 7-1 scoreline against Pakistan in the FIH Pro League in London in June 2026.

The latest 5-3 result therefore sits somewhere in the middle. It was not India’s biggest victory but it extended the same pattern.

What the numbers say about the last decade

Metric India Pakistan Matches 23 23 Wins 21 0 Draws 2 2 Losses 0 21 Goals 92 33 Average goals per match 4.00 1.43

The numbers also offer some perspective on why the latest result should not be viewed in isolation.

India have scored almost three times as many goals as Pakistan across these 23 meetings. Their +59 goal difference means that, on average, India have outscored Pakistan by more than 2.5 goals per match. Even allowing for differences in tournament importance, venues and team combinations, that is a substantial gap.

From rivalry to rebuilding

Pakistan’s struggles in international hockey have been well documented. The country has dealt with financial constraints, administrative instability and a weakening domestic structure, while missing some major international tournaments along the way. India’s trajectory has been different.

The country has invested heavily in high-performance programmes, specialist coaching, sports science, fitness and international exposure. The national team has also benefited from a stronger domestic ecosystem, with the Hockey India League providing another competitive platform for players.

The results have followed. India won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, ending a 41-year wait for an Olympic hockey medal in Tokyo and then maintaining their place on the podium in Paris.

That consistency has changed the expectations around Indian hockey. The national team is no longer simply trying to recover its place among the world’s best. It is increasingly expected to compete for medals.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are still trying to restore their position in a sport where they were once a global force. The rivalry still matters perhaps more now precisely because of the gap. There is a temptation to conclude that India’s dominance has made the India-Pakistan rivalry irrelevant. The opposite may be true.

The fixture continues to attract attention precisely because of everything surrounding it. There is history, geography, politics and sporting memory attached to the teams. Every meeting carries the possibility of becoming a talking point beyond hockey.

What has changed is the sporting equation. A decade ago, the intrigue around an India-Pakistan match was often about who would blink first. Today, a significant part of the intrigue is about how much the gap has widened. That does not mean Pakistan cannot win a match. Hockey remains a low-scoring sport where one quarter, one penalty corner or one goalkeeping error can change a game.

But 23 matches are a large enough sample to show that the recent pattern is not simply the result of one bad Pakistan team or one particularly strong Indian side. It is a sustained shift.

The rivalry maybe alive but the balance is not

The latest World Cup meeting actually offered a more competitive contest than several of the previous encounters. Pakistan scored three goals and stayed within touching distance, even as India maintained control of the contest. That makes the result interesting for another reason.

For India, the objective has moved beyond simply beating Pakistan. The bigger challenge is to remain competitive with the world’s best teams when the tournament reaches its decisive stages. For Pakistan, meanwhile, the India fixture is a measure of how much progress remains.

“There was no nervousness. We played as per our plan and succeeded. We knew that we cannot afford to be relaxed at any moment,” Abhishek who scored twice said after India sealed a place in the next round of the Hockey World Cup.

The history between the two teams is too deep for the rivalry to disappear. But the numbers suggest that its centre of gravity has moved. India-Pakistan hockey could still be a rivalry. It is just no longer an evenly balanced one.