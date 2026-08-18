Alexandra Eala is a trending search term on Google. As per Google Trends data, searches for the Filipina tennis player have surged by 300% at 10:00 am (IST) on Tuesday (August 18), with interest rising as she takes on Amanda Anisimova at the Cincinnati Open.

The match has attracted additional attention after Eala won the opening set 6-4 against Anisimova before the American levelled the contest by taking the second set 6-4. The deciding set is now underway.

Google Trends data is showing related searches around Alexander Zverev with the German tennis star also competing in the same tournament.

Why is Alexandra Eala trending?

The immediate reason for the spike in searches is Eala’s ongoing Round of 32 match against Anisimova at the Cincinnati Open.

The match is particularly significant because Anisimova is a top-10 player, while Eala has rapidly climbed the rankings this season. The two players are meeting for the first time in their careers.

Eala entered the Cincinnati Open as the No. 17 seed and received a first-round bye. She is currently ranked No. 20 in the world, making her one of the most prominent young players in the women’s draw.

Her run in Cincinnati comes after an impressive stretch on the hard courts. She won the DC Open earlier this month and then reached the fourth round of the Canadian Open before losing to Belinda Bencic. That defeat ended a seven-match winning streak.

Who is Alexandra Eala?

Alexandra Eala is a 21-year-old tennis player from the Philippines who has emerged as one of the most closely watched young players on the WTA Tour.

Her breakthrough on the senior circuit has followed a strong junior career. In 2022, Eala became the first Filipino player to win a junior singles Grand Slam title, claiming the US Open girls’ singles title.

She has since transitioned into the senior tour and begun producing results against established players, steadily moving up the WTA rankings.

Her current Cincinnati campaign is another indication of that progress. A first-round bye at a WTA 1000 tournament and a No. 17 seeding would have been difficult to imagine earlier in her career. Eala now finds herself regularly sharing the draw with the biggest names in women’s tennis.

Why is the Eala vs Anisimova match significant?

The Cincinnati Open is a WTA 1000 tournament, one of the highest levels of competition outside the four Grand Slam events. For Eala, the Anisimova match is another test of whether she can convert her rapid rise into sustained success against the established elite.

Anisimova, meanwhile, is a former US Open semi-finalist and a major name on the women’s tour. The match is their first career meeting. Eala’s recent form has already put her on the radar. Her Canadian Open run followed her title at the DC Open, giving her a seven-match winning streak before the loss to Bencic.

Eala’s rise comes ahead of the US Open

The timing of Eala’s Cincinnati run is also significant. The tournament is one of the final major stops before the US Open, giving players an opportunity to build form and ranking points ahead of the year’s final Grand Slam.

Eala had previously spoken about using Cincinnati as preparation for the US Open and gaining experience against the best players on the tour.

Her progress also means that interest in her is no longer restricted to the Philippines. As her ranking rises and she increasingly features in later rounds of major WTA tournaments, her matches are becoming more relevant to a wider international audience.

What are people searching for?

Google Trends data is showing interest around searches such as:

alexandra eala

bayern munich jamal musiala

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joao cancelo barcelona

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The search interest in “Eala” is likely to remain elevated while the match is underway.

What happens next?

The outcome of the Cincinnati match will determine Eala’s next assignment and whether or not she advances in the WTA 1000 tournament. Eala has moved from being a promising junior champion to a seeded player at major WTA events, and her latest Cincinnati run is giving tennis fans another opportunity to track that rise.