The easiest way to tell Rishabh Pant’s story is through the numbers. A 100th Test six. A record for reaching the landmark faster than anyone else. A 66-ball counter-attack at Galle. Another India victory.

But the numbers only tell you where Pant has arrived. They do not explain how far he has travelled. On August 18, Pant walked into the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium and produced another performance that has become increasingly familiar in his career: he turned a difficult situation into an opportunity to attack.

He scored 66 from 69 balls, struck the six that took him to 100 sixes in Test cricket and helped India set up a 165-run victory. The record was significant. Pant became the fastest batter to 100 Test sixes, reaching the mark in 4,918 deliveries. Adam Gilchrist, the previous holder of the record, needed 6,578 balls.

But perhaps the more interesting part of Pant’s achievement is that it came from a cricketer whose career has already been interrupted by circumstances that had little to do with cricket.

There was a time when Pant and his mother travelled from Roorkee to Delhi because there was simply a better chance of building a cricket career there. There were nights spent at a gurdwara because hotel accommodation was beyond what the family could comfortably afford. There was a car crash that left Pant fighting to walk normally again.

And there was the long rehabilitation that stood between the accident and his return to international cricket. The 100th six signifies more than another entry in a record book. It is another marker in a career that has repeatedly had to start again, more recently after he exited his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) yet again after playing two seasons under the weight of the 27 crore price tag.

Before the sixes, there were overnight bus journeys

Pant’s cricket story did not begin inside a state-of-the-art academy. It began in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where he grew up and started playing the game as a child. His mother, Saroj Pant, recognised that his ambition needed a bigger ecosystem. Delhi offered better coaching and stronger competition, but travelling back and forth came with its own cost.

The family eventually made the move. Pant trained at Sonnet Cricket Club under the late Tarak Sinha, one of the most respected coaches in Delhi cricket. But making a cricket career work was about more than getting onto a good ground.

There was travel, food and accommodation needed to be looked after as well. And sometimes, there was very little money left for the last one. Pant and his mother would stay at Moti Bagh Gurdwara, sleeping on its floors and eating at the langar before he went for training.

It is one of those details that can easily become a convenient sporting anecdote once a player becomes famous. In Pant’s case, it was simply part of the economics of trying to make it. The family was investing in a possibility that had no guarantee of a return.

At that point, there was no IPL contract, no India call-up and certainly no endorsement portfolio. There was a teenage boy who wanted to play cricket and a mother willing to travel with him.

The investment began paying off

Pant’s breakthrough eventually came quickly. He emerged through India’s junior system before becoming one of the most exciting young batters in domestic cricket. His aggressive batting style made him particularly suited to the emerging T20 economy.

The IPL changed the financial equation. Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, picked Pant in the 2016 auction for ₹1.9 crore. He was only 18. That was an important number, not simply because it was a large sum for a teenager, but because it represented the first major validation of the bet his family had made.

The following years brought something far more valuable than a single contract: continuity. Pant became an India player. He established himself in Test cricket. He became one of the most recognisable wicketkeeper-batters in the country.

His attacking style, which had once made him an unconventional prospect, became his calling card. And then came December 2022.

The night the cricket career nearly disappeared

On December 30, 2022, Pant was driving from Delhi towards Roorkee when his Mercedes crashed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The car hit a divider, overturned and caught fire. Pant managed to get out of the vehicle, but the injuries were severe.

He suffered multiple injuries, including ligament damage to his right knee, as well as facial injuries and abrasions. For a professional athlete, the damage was not simply physical. His livelihood depended on his body being able to perform at the highest level.

His career depended on his ability to move, bat, keep wicket and withstand the workload of international cricket. Suddenly, none of those things could be taken for granted. The next phase of Pant’s career was therefore not played in a stadium.

It was played inside rehabilitation centres and training facilities, through exercises that looked painfully ordinary compared with the spectacular shots he had become famous for. Walking, strengthening, balancing, repeating, then doing it again.

The comeback was worth more than the headlines

Pant returned to competitive cricket through the IPL in 2024. The comeback was significant enough in itself. But the timing made it even bigger. India were heading into the T20 World Cup 2024, and Pant made the squad. He eventually played a role in India’s title-winning campaign.

That tournament did something important beyond adding another trophy to his career. It established that Pant could return to elite cricket after an injury that had threatened to fundamentally alter his sporting future. The next test was red-ball cricket.

Could the body cope with the demands of Test cricket? Could he keep wicket for long periods? Could he bat with the same freedom? The answer, increasingly, has been yes. And now the numbers are beginning to catch up with the comeback story.

100 sixes, faster than Gilchrist

Pant’s 100th Test six came during his 66 at Galle. It was not a quiet landmark. He reached it in the manner that has defined his batting career- aggressively.

Fastest batters to 100 Test sixes

Player Country Deliveries faced Rishabh Pant India 4,918 Adam Gilchrist Australia 6,578 Ben Stokes England 9,042 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 9,756

The gap is striking. Pant needed 1,660 fewer deliveries than Gilchrist to reach the same landmark. The left-handed batter became the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket, moving beyond Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma, who finished with 91 each. The comparison with Gilchrist is particularly appropriate.

For years, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter represented the idea that a Test wicketkeeper did not have to choose between keeping and attacking. Pant has taken that template and pushed it into a different era.

What makes Pant’s record unusual

There is a temptation to see 100 sixes as simply a measure of power. It is also a measure of intent. Pant has consistently been willing to take risks that other Test batters avoid. That approach has produced some spectacular innings, but it has also produced failures.

That is the trade-off. The same instinct that allows Pant to change the momentum of a Test match in a session can also get him out. Yet the fact that he has reached 100 sixes faster than anyone else suggests that his aggression is not an occasional feature of his batting. It is central to how he has built his Test career.

And that makes his recovery even more significant. The player who returned from a serious knee injury did not come back as a more cautious version of himself. He came back and continued playing Pant cricket.

The financial side of a comeback

There is another dimension to Pant’s story that is easy to overlook. Elite sport is often presented as a simple equation: perform and reap rewards and repeat the same process. The reality though is more complicated.

An athlete’s earning potential depends on staying available. A long-term injury can affect match fees, league contracts, endorsements, appearance opportunities and future selection. Rehabilitation itself also requires a large ecosystem of medical professionals, strength and conditioning specialists, physiotherapists and support staff.

Pant was fortunate to return to a cricket economy that is deep enough to support such a comeback. The IPL provides Indian cricketers with a professional market that extends beyond international cricket. Central contracts provide another layer of financial security for established players, while endorsements create an additional income stream for the most visible names.

Pant sits firmly inside that ecosystem now. But that was not the case when he was a teenager sleeping at a gurdwara in Delhi. The contrast is what makes the journey interesting. The economic value of the player today rests on years of sporting investment that began when there was no certainty that the investment would work.

The record is another starting point

Pant’s 100th Test six adds another chapter. He has already gone from a small-town teenager travelling to Delhi for coaching to an IPL star and India international. He has gone from the floor of a gurdwara to the biggest cricket grounds in the world.

He has gone from being told to wait and see how his body responds after a devastating crash to becoming a Test record-holder.

The record says Pant reached 100 Test sixes faster than anyone else. The larger story is that, after everything that happened between his first six and his hundredth, he kept finding a way back to the crease. And perhaps that will be Pant’s defining legacy long after we have celebrated his playing career.