India vs Pakistan in hockey is one of those sporting fixtures that rarely needs an introduction. On Wednesday, however, the rivalry comes with an added layer: the result could determine who survives the group stage of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026.

The match is scheduled for 06:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 19, at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Indian viewers have television and digital options, with the match available on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar.

But for fans deciding how to watch, the more practical question is different: how much will it cost? Here is the cheapest way to watch India vs Pakistan, depending on what you already have at home.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Options: At a glance

Detail Information Match India vs Pakistan Tournament FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Stage Pool D Date Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Start time 6:30 PM IST Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands TV in India Star Sports Network Online JioHotstar Have a DTH? Just add the Star Sports channel Free option DD Sports on DD Free Dish Pakistan digital option tapmad

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Where can you watch India vs Pakistan in India?

Indian viewers have two primary ways of watching the match: television through Star Sports or online through JioHotstar. Current coverage information lists Star Sports Network for television and JioHotstar for streaming.

Star Sports has also integrated the former Sports18 channels into its network. The expanded network includes channels such as Star Sports 2 Hindi and Star Sports Khel, which are distributed across DTH and cable platforms.

Option 1: Watch on TV

This is potentially the cheapest option for an existing pay-TV subscriber. If your DTH or cable package already includes the Star Sports channel carrying the match, there is no additional match-specific payment. You simply tune in at 6:30 PM.

Tata Play’s current consumer pricing lists Star Sports Khel at ₹1.18 per month as an individual channel, while Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 are listed at ₹22.42 per month each on its all channels page. However, actual bills may vary.

So if you already pay for a TV pack and dont’t have Star Sports, getting the channel subscription could be the best option available.

Option 2: Stream it online

For viewers who prefer to watch on a phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV, the online option is JioHotstar. This is the more convenient option for people who do not have a television subscription but want to stream the game.

However, there is an important distinction between having access to JioHotstar already and buying a subscription specifically for this match. If you already have an active JioHotstar plan that includes live sports, there is no additional cost for India vs Pakistan.

If you do not, the cost depends on the current JioHotstar subscription plan available to you. Hotstar subscription is currently divided in two segments Super and Premium. While Super allows streaming on maximum of 2 devices and full HD 1080p display, Premium allows streaming on 4 devices and a 4K 2160p+.

There are 1 month, 3 months and year-long plan options for each of these categories, costing ₹149, ₹349 and ₹1099 respectively in the Super category and ₹299, ₹699, ₹2199 respectively in the Premium category. Some wifi subscriptions and internet recharge plans also give away Hotstar subscription as a bonus, do check before subscribing the streaming service.

Can you watch India vs Pakistan for free?

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup game will be available for free on DD Sports but only on the DD Free Dish. So if you have a DD Free Dish and want to watch the match live on TV, sit back and relax, the match will be live on DD Sports.

For an Indian viewer, if there is a DD Free Dish, just tune into DD Sports and enjoy the game. If you have a TV and a DTH, using the Star Sports channel will be the best option, else catch the live streaming.

Why this India-Pakistan match matters beyond the rivalry

There is also a sporting reason why this match is likely to attract a larger television and streaming audience than a routine World Cup pool fixture.

India and Pakistan are both fighting for progression from Pool D. England have already put themselves in a strong position, while the remaining qualification equation involves India, Pakistan and Wales. A draw would favour India, while Pakistan need a victory to keep their campaign alive.

India also come into the game with the stronger recent record against Pakistan. They beat Pakistan 7-1 and 4-3 in the European leg of the FIH Pro League earlier this year, while Pakistan’s last win over India came in the 2016 Champions Trophy. That makes Wednesday’s game both a rivalry fixture and a high-stakes World Cup match.

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: What time should you tune in?

The match starts at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 19.