Gerard Pique has spent much of his post-football career looking for ways to reshape how sport is packaged, consumed and monetised. His latest move takes him away from football and into a sport that, until recently, was more associated with clubs, tournaments and individual champions than franchise ownership.

The former Barcelona and Spain defender has become a strategic shareholder in FYERS American Gambits, one of the six franchises in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL). The franchise has not disclosed the size or financial terms of Pique’s investment.

The development is less about the amount of money changing hands and more about who is willing to put money behind chess as a commercial sports property.

Pique joins Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who became a co-owner of American Gambits in 2024 and follows a growing list of elite athletes moving into chess-related investments. Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland has invested in Norway Chess, while Norwegian athlete Johannes Hosflot Klaebo has also entered the chess investment ecosystem.

For the Global Chess League, the timing matters. Its fourth season will be staged in Bengaluru from September 3 to 13, bringing six franchises and some of the world’s leading players to India’s technology capital. The league is a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, and has been trying to turn chess from a predominantly individual competition into a team-based spectator product.

Pique’s arrival gives that experiment another layer: can a sport built around individual intellect develop the same kind of franchise, fandom and investment economy that traditional professional sports have created?

The business case for chess is changing

Chess has never lacked a global audience. Its challenge has historically been converting that audience into a conventional sports-entertainment business. The Global Chess League is attempting to address precisely that gap.

The league’s six-player format combines two leading male players, two leading female players and a prodigy, with matches played in a rapid format. The structure is designed to make the sport easier to follow as a team competition rather than asking audiences to track a long individual tournament. That distinction is important commercially.

A traditional chess tournament primarily monetises players, rankings and competition. A franchise league can potentially monetise a wider bundle: team identity, merchandise, sponsorship, broadcast inventory, digital content, fan experiences and player-driven social media. That is the same basic logic that has powered franchise sports elsewhere.

The GCL has already produced some evidence that there is an audience for this model. During its third season, the league said it generated more than 1 billion impressions and reached 10 million viewers across broadcast and digital platforms.

Forbes India also reported that the league had crossed 10 million viewers, more than 1 million visitors to its website and over 50,000 app downloads and fantasy-game players during the previous season. It also reported that the league had reached break-even within a fortnight of the tournament.

Those numbers do not make the GCL comparable with the IPL or Premier League. But they demonstrate why investors may see an opportunity.

Pique is not just another celebrity shareholder

Pique’s background makes his investment particularly relevant. The former Barcelona defender founded Kosmos, a sports and media company that has worked across sports rights, competitions and entertainment. His career after football has involved trying to create sports properties rather than simply endorsing them.

His investment in American Gambits gives the franchise access to someone who understands the business of turning sport into a media product.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been interested in projects that rethink how sport connects with fans,” Pique said. “Chess has fascinated me for a long time because of its depth, its global appeal and the incredible mental strength it demands.”

His stated attraction to American Gambits is the franchise’s ambition to take chess to “a new level” and its long-term vision for the sport. That language is significant. The pitch is not simply about winning a chess tournament. It is about building a sports property.

American Gambits already had a crossover investor

Pique’s entry also builds on a business strategy that American Gambits has been pursuing since it entered the league. The franchise was introduced in 2024 with Prachura PP, Venkat K Narayana and Ashwin as owners. It replaced Chingari Gulf Titans in the second season of the league.

Ashwin’s involvement was notable because it was one of the clearest examples of a current elite athlete moving from being a player to becoming a sports investor. The cricket connection also made commercial sense. Ashwin has long been associated with chess and strategic thinking, while his presence gave the franchise a bridge into India’s enormous cricket audience.

Pique now adds an international football audience to that mix. The result is a franchise whose ownership story itself cuts across cricket, football, business and chess. That crossover can have commercial value even before the franchise sells a single additional sponsorship.

A football fan who follows Pique may discover American Gambits. A cricket fan familiar with Ashwin may already have a reason to follow the team. Chess fans then become the core audience around which those wider communities can be built. That is a familiar playbook in modern sports: use a recognisable personality to reduce the cost of acquiring new fans.

The franchise itself is becoming more valuable as an ecosystem

The timing of Pique’s investment also coincides with American Gambits strengthening its playing roster. For the fourth GCL season, the franchise has assembled a team featuring Javokhir Sindarov, Nihal Sarin, Daniil Dubov, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sara Khadem and Marc’ Andria Maurizzi, with Srinath Narayanan as coach.

Nihal joined the Gambits after the 2026 player draft, while Sindarov remains one of the most prominent names in the squad. That matters because franchise value is not determined solely by ownership. It is also built through the quality of the underlying sporting asset.

In traditional leagues, star players drive broadcast audiences, sponsorship interest and merchandise sales. Chess is beginning to move towards a similar model.

The presence of globally recognised players gives the franchise something that can be packaged for broadcasters and sponsors. A player such as Nihal Sarin can become more than a competitor on a board; he can become part of the franchise’s digital storytelling, fan engagement and commercial inventory.

Why chess is attractive to athletes

There is another reason the crossover is worth watching. Chess is increasingly being positioned as a sport that shares some of the attributes that elite athletes and investors understand: preparation, decision-making, strategy, concentration and performance under pressure.

That has helped create a cultural bridge between chess and conventional sports. But the investment story goes beyond symbolism. For an athlete, investing in chess can provide exposure to a sports property that has relatively low physical infrastructure requirements compared with football, cricket or motorsport, while still offering global reach.

The game can be consumed digitally, played across borders and packaged into short-format competitions. Its audience is also not restricted by geography in the way that many traditional spectator sports are. That creates the possibility of building a global digital-first sports business without having to build a massive physical footprint.

The real test: Can chess create recurring revenue?

This is where the GCL experiment gets more interesting. Audience numbers and celebrity investors are useful signals, but a sustainable franchise needs recurring revenue.

That means sponsors returning season after season, broadcasters paying for rights, fans buying merchandise and tickets, and franchises creating enough commercial value to justify continued investment.

The league has already been experimenting with that broader ecosystem. Ahead of the Bengaluru season, for instance, the GCL partnered with Roastery Coffee House, which is using its cafés for “Road to GCL” chess tournaments and fan activations. The initiative is designed to take the league experience beyond the tournament venue.

That is a small but important change in the way chess is being marketed. The objective is no longer simply to get people to watch grandmasters play. It is to create places, communities and experiences around the competition. That is how sports properties move from events to businesses.

Bengaluru is an important next step

The fourth season’s move to Bengaluru adds another layer to the commercial strategy. Previous editions have been staged in Dubai, London and Mumbai, while the 2026 season will be held in Bengaluru from September 3 to 13.

Bengaluru offers a natural audience for the league’s positioning: a large technology workforce, strong startup culture, young consumers and an established chess ecosystem. It also gives the GCL an opportunity to test whether its product can move beyond a tournament audience and become part of a city’s broader entertainment calendar.

The league has deliberately sought to make chess more accessible to spectators, with fan zones, community activities and digital engagement built around the competition. This is particularly relevant for sponsors.

A conventional chess tournament may offer branding around a board or event. A franchise league can potentially offer team IP, player content, jersey branding, fan activations and digital inventory throughout the season. That gives sponsors more ways to measure and activate their association.

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Pique’s investment is therefore a signal, not a valuation

There is a temptation whenever a celebrity enters a sports franchise to immediately ask: how much is the team worth? In this case, that question cannot be answered from the information publicly disclosed. American Gambits has not revealed the size of Pique’s stake or the valuation at which the investment was made.

The more useful question is what the investment signals. Pique is betting that chess can evolve from a largely tournament-driven sport into a more conventional sports-entertainment property.

Ashwin had already made a similar bet in 2024. Pique’s arrival suggests the idea is attracting an increasingly international class of sports personalities. And if the GCL can convert its reported audience reach into sustained sponsorship, media and fan revenue, franchise investors could eventually have an asset that looks less like a chess team and more like a global sports media IP.

That is the bigger business story behind Pique’s move. The former Barcelona defender has not simply bought into a chess franchise. He has bought into an experiment: whether one of the world’s oldest games can be packaged like one of the world’s newest sports businesses.

For American Gambits, the immediate objective is straightforward: perform in Bengaluru. For the Global Chess League and its investors, the bigger objective is to prove that the audience numbers can become an enduring commercial ecosystem. Pique’s investment suggests that, at least for some sports investors, chess has already moved far enough in that direction to be worth the bet.