India vs Pakistan final: Tycoon Harsh Goenka mocks Men in Blue, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

As India suffered a nightmarish defeat against Pakistan, tycoon Harsh Goenka posted a tweet mocking the men-in-blue for their dismal performance. Goenka, who was trying to be witty, while at the same time expressing his disappointment, with his words, wrote, “11 Indians stranded in Oval, London. Madam Sushma Swaraj please rescue them.” However, Goenka’s tweet didn’t go down well with Indian fans, who, in all sanity, still supported their team despite the defeat. People pointed out that Goenka’s humorous tweet was in bad taste. Hasan Khan‏, a Twitter user said that Indians (like Goenka) have small hearts. While ‏ Orav Sharma, another user said that such Tweets are not needed in the current situation.

Sunday’s victory was Pakistan’s first ICC title triumph since their 2009 World Twenty20 win but more importantly it broke the jinx of not performing against India in big ticket matches. The victory comes as morale-booster for Pakistan, currently placed 9th in the ICC ODI ranking. All-in-all, it was a charged-up performance from Sarfraz Ahmed’s underdog side with left-handed opener Zaman, after a lucky reprieve, scoring a pulsating 114 in their imposing 338 for 4. Mohammed Amir (6-2-16-3) then tormented the Indian batsmen with three back to back strikes in his first spell, and eventually the defending champions were bundled out for 158 in only 30.3 overs.

“Don’t know why indians hv such small hearts, come on play the game, silence ur guns for a while,” Hasan Khan wrote.

“No need of this we are Indians and not Pakistani. People here behaves like Indians… #INDvPAK,” Orav Sharma wrote.

An old saying, “Jab Shakl achhi na ho to, insaan ko baatein achhi karni chahiye”.. #INDvPAK

“If you can’t support someone in their bad times, then you don’t have the right to do support them in good times as well,(अगर बुरे वक्त में किसी को सपोर्ट नही कर सकते तो अच्छे वक़्त में उनका सपोर्ट करने का हक नही है तुमको #Shame)” Mithlesh Yadav wrote.

“Now that’s how Indians troll their own country. Shame on you Mr Goenka. Somebody throw him out of country or deport him to Pakistan,” Yash Lahoti, a Twitter user wrote slamming Goenka.

“The comment just shows ur upbringing… BAD WORDS GOENKA..,” wrote Pranav Chopra

Facing arch-rival Pakistan in Champions Trophy finals, Indian side suffered a massive defeat by 180 runs. The match undoubtedly turned out to be one of the most nightmarish under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. It was a match where everything went awry for the ‘Men in Blue’ from the time Kohli went out for the toss. Kohli, surprising everyone, opted to field on a flat deck. The match, which started on a wrong note for India, never turned in Men in Blue’s favour again.