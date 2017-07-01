Honoured by PM Narendra Modi, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth takes to Twitter to express joy. (Twitter)

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He took to Twitter to express his happiness for being honoured by PM Modi. “I feel honoured to meet you and talk to you, sir. I can’t ask for anything else. This photo just says how happy I am,” wrote Srikanth on his Twitter handle. The shuttler broke into the top 10 rankings after he was placed eighth in the latest world rankings. Srikanth now has 58,583 points under his hood. Recently, Srikanth had won the Indonesian and Australian Open Super Series titles successively. The 24-year-old first defeated Japanese shuttler Kazumasa Sakai in straight set to lift the Indonesian Open. After this win, Srikanth climbed 11 places to sit at number 11 in the world rankings. But the win at Australian Open helped him make it into top 10. The Indian defeated Rio Olympics 2016 champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in straight games. Kidambi Srikanth is the only Indian Shuttler in the top 10 men’s singles ranking. According to a report by Sportstar the young shuttler expressed his back to back win and said, “I must say everything went right for me in the final. It is special for sure coming up against someone like Chen who has been playing so well in this championship,”

Srikanth went on to say that he was not nervous before the final and did not feel any pressure. He had a very simple plan for the match and that was to not miss the scoring opportunities and keep the shuttle in play. In a report by Indian Express he said, "This is the best phase in my career at the highest level and winning three Super Series is something which I would cherish forever."