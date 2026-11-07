US President Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. The move comes just days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections and could have major implications for immigration policy, including the rules for skilled foreign workers and international students.

Trump announced the decision on Truth Social on Friday, November 6. Miller, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff for policy, will take charge of the role starting Monday, November 9.

Calling Miller one of his “most trusted advisors”, Trump said he would take over the position from Wiles.

Wiles submitted her resignation on Thursday night, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. However, she will continue to work with Trump’s political organisation. In a post on X, Wiles described her time as chief of staff as “the honour of a lifetime”.

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Trump denied that the staffing change was prompted by the Republican election losses, according to the Associated Press.

What Miller’s appointment signals for Trump’s immigration policy

Miller has been one of the most influential figures behind Trump’s immigration agenda. He has overseen immigration policy from the White House and played a key role in shaping the administration’s strict approach towards both illegal and legal immigration.

According to the Associated Press, his appointment suggests that Trump is not looking to take a softer approach after Republicans lost control of Congress. Instead, the President could rely more heavily on executive powers to push his agenda during the remaining two years of his term.

Miller’s understanding of executive powers could also lead to more immigration-related decisions being taken without waiting for Congress to pass new laws.

The appointment comes at a time when immigration enforcement has become a major political issue. According to an Associated Press midterm voter poll, around six in 10 voters felt that the administration had gone too far with its immigration enforcement actions.

Reacting to the appointment, Representative Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee in the next Congress, accused Trump of doubling down on his immigration policies. He also warned Miller to “lawyer up.”

Why legal immigrants could also face tougher rules

While much of the attention surrounding Miller’s immigration agenda has been on border security and deportations, immigration lawyers say his appointment could also affect people who are legally living and working in the US.

This includes skilled foreign workers on H-1B visas, international students and people waiting for employment-based green cards.

Houston-based immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown said Miller’s aim of reducing legal immigration was “explicit and documented”.

The firm, in its blog post, also referred to a leaked phone call in which Miller reportedly said the administration’s priority was to “turn off the faucet” of new arrivals. The law firm pointed to several immigration decisions taken during Trump’s first and second terms that it believes show Miller’s influence.

Referring to Trump’s first term, the firm cited an analysis of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data showing that the denial rate for H-1B petitions for initial employment increased to 24% through the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. This was up from 6% in fiscal year 2015.

It also referred to a National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) report, which found that the Trump administration introduced 52 policies restricting visas and green cards for highly skilled foreign workers.

Several more restrictions followed during Trump’s second term.

In September 2025, the administration introduced a $100,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions involving workers outside the US. The policy was extended in September 2026, but collection of the payment remains blocked by court orders.

A separate rule, effective February 27, 2026, introduced a weighted H-1B selection process favouring higher-paid workers.

In January 2026, the administration suspended immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries. However, the State Department said the suspension ceased to apply on August 21, 2026, following a court order. India was not among the countries covered by the suspension.

More recently, the Associated Press reported on Miller’s role in the administration’s anti-fraud task force and the decision to suspend Microsoft and other companies from a green card programme.

How could Trump’s new chief of staff affect H-1B and green card applicants?

With Democrats set to take control of Congress in January 2027, passing new immigration restrictions through legislation could become difficult.

Reddy Neumann Brown believes the administration could instead use executive powers to tighten existing rules. This could happen through policy memorandums, new USCIS guidance, higher application fees and stricter checks on visa applications.

Unlike new laws, many of these changes do not require approval from Congress. They must nevertheless comply with existing law, and changes to binding regulations generally require formal rulemaking procedures. They could also affect applications that are already being processed.

Immigration attorneys at the firm expect H-1B applicants to face more Requests for Evidence (RFEs), which are issued when immigration officials need additional documents or information before making a decision.

They also expect closer checks on H-1B salary levels and job responsibilities, along with more workplace visits to verify whether employers are following visa rules.

The firm also warned that green card applicants seeking adjustment of status could face longer processing delays, particularly Indian nationals who are already dealing with lengthy backlogs in employment-based categories.

The firm advised foreign workers to maintain valid immigration status, file extensions early and keep all important documents, including visa approvals and salary records. It also advised workers to consult lawyers before travelling abroad and respond carefully to any USCIS queries. Employers should also review their H-1B paperwork and compliance records, the firm said.